    ‘India won’t rush into trade deals or accept conditions’: Piyush Goyal amid talks with US

    Bengaluru traffic police crack down on drunk school bus drivers, 36 caught

    Published on: Oct 24, 2025 1:46 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    A total of 5,881 school vehicle drivers were checked for alcohol consumption (X/@DCPTrEastBCP)
    In a special drive, Bengaluru Traffic Police tested 5,881 school vehicle drivers for alcohol. The offenders will be prosecuted under the IMV Act.

    The Bengaluru City Traffic Police on Friday conducted a special drive targeting school vehicle drivers found operating under the influence of alcohol. The drive was carried out between 7 am and 9 am across the city.

    According to a statement issued by the Traffic Police, a total of 5,881 school vehicle drivers were checked for alcohol consumption during the operation. Of these, 36 drivers tested positive for alcohol.

    All the drivers who tested positive have been prosecuted under the Indian Motor Vehicles (IMV) Act, and their driving licences have been forwarded to the respective Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) for suspension.

    In addition, the police said that notices are being issued to the respective school managements regarding their drivers being found under the influence of alcohol while on duty.

    The Traffic Police said the special drive was part of a safety initiative to ensure the well-being of schoolchildren commuting across the city.

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

