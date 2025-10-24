Bengaluru traffic police crack down on drunk school bus drivers, 36 caught

According to a statement issued by the Traffic Police, a total of 5,881 school vehicle drivers were checked for alcohol consumption during the operation. Of these, 36 drivers tested positive for alcohol.

The Bengaluru City Traffic Police on Friday conducted a special drive targeting school vehicle drivers found operating under the influence of alcohol. The drive was carried out between 7 am and 9 am across the city.

All the drivers who tested positive have been prosecuted under the Indian Motor Vehicles (IMV) Act, and their driving licences have been forwarded to the respective Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) for suspension.

In addition, the police said that notices are being issued to the respective school managements regarding their drivers being found under the influence of alcohol while on duty.

The Traffic Police said the special drive was part of a safety initiative to ensure the well-being of schoolchildren commuting across the city.

