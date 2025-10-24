Bengaluru traffic advisory: Avoid Panathur Road for next few days. Check list of alternative routes

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has announced temporary traffic changes on Panathur Main Road as white topping work, which was scheduled to be completed by the end of this month, has been delayed. The road will now remain closed for a few days beyond the scheduled completion date.
The measures are implemented under the jurisdiction of HAL Airport Traffic Police Station.
The project, which began around 10 October, was expected to be completed by the end of the month, but further delays are now anticipated.
Restricted Areas:
Vehicular movement will be restricted on both sides of Panathur Main Road from Panathur.
Railway Bridge Junction to Boganahalli Junction.
Alternative Routes:
Vehicles travelling towards Kadubeesanahalli and Devarabeesanahalli from Whitefield and Varthur via Panathur Main Road can take a right turn near Balagere T-junction, continue on Vib Gayar Road, then turn left near Marathahalli Bridge to reach the Outer Ring Road, and proceed to Kadubeesanahalli or Devarabeesanahalli.
Vehicles heading towards Varthur and Whitefield from Devarabeesanahalli and Bellandur can proceed towards Marathahalli Bridge, connect to Varthur Main Road, and continue to their destinations.