Fill potholes within a week: Siddaramaiah instructs GBA chief to modernise, white-top 8 roads. Check list

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao to ensure that all potholes are filled within a week. He also directed that a fresh layer of tar be laid on the roads to improve their condition.

The Chief Minister gave these orders during a ground-breaking ceremony(gusli puja) held on Tuesday. The event marked the start of road modernisation and white-topping works in Gandhinagar assembly constituency, one of the oldest areas in the city, as per a report by Deccan Herald.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Health Minister and local MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao also attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Siddaramaiah underlined the historical value of the area, stating that many of the streets were market roads during the time of Kempegowda.

He assured the public that the state government will continue to invest heavily in the Bengaluru's development. He emphasised the need for better infrastructure, especially as Bengaluru’s population continues to grow rapidly.

The CM also criticised the Union government for its handling of taxation and funding. He claimed that 87 per cent of funds for the Bengaluru Metro come from the state’s taxpayers. He further alleged that Karnataka had lost ₹15,000 crore due to changes in GST policy.

Project Details The white-topping project will cover 5.57 kilometres of roads in Gandhinagar constituency and is expected to cost ₹58.44 crore. The work is scheduled for completion in 11 months.

The roads being upgraded include:

BVK Iyengar Road (BT Street)

Rangaswamy Temple Street

Sultanpet Main Road

Kilari Road

Hospital Road

BMTC Road (Dhanavantri Road to Gubbi Thotadappa Road)

Tank Bund Road

Race Course Road (Maurya Junction to Hare Krishna Junction)

The project also includes building a 2.7-metre-wide white-topped carriageway.