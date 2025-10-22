Edit Profile
    Video: Men in Bengaluru burst ' ladi-bomb' in middle of busy Koramangala 80 Ft Road. Police react

    Updated on: Oct 22, 2025 12:28 PM IST
    By Shivya Kanojia
    The Bengaluru Police have acknowledged the video and confirmed that they have taken note of the matter. (X@hvpandya)
    The Bengaluru Police have acknowledged the video and confirmed that they have taken note of the matter. (X@hvpandya)

    The incident, believed to have occurred during Diwali celebrations, was captured by a passerby.

    A video circulating on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) shows two men bursting crackers in the middle of Koramangala 80 Ft Road in Bengaluru, even as vehicles continue to move along the busy stretch.

    The incident, believed to have occurred during Diwali celebrations, was captured by a passerby and shared by user @hvpandya on Wednesday.

    Also read: ‘I am a proud Kannadiga’: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw asserts loyalty amid social media backlash

    In the video, the men can be seen placing crackers on the road and lighting them, while two-wheelers and cars pass by. Despite the presence of ongoing traffic, the men continue with the act, posing a potential risk to themselves and commuters.

    Several social media users have criticised the act. The Bengaluru Police have acknowledged the video and confirmed that they have taken note of the matter.

    Also read: ‘Deepavali guys stayed, Diwali guys left’: Bengaluru roads empty ahead of festival

    In a separate news, the streets of Bengaluru were eerily traffic free and quite during Diwali holidays.

    One commuter quipped, “Umm, half of Bangalore is empty, which means I can reach Indiranagar in 15 mins, MG Road in 20 mins, and the airport in an hour. But what am I doing instead? Going to my client’s office for a meeting.”

    Another noted the odd sense of vacancy, “What do I do in Bangalore? Roads are empty. Seems like everyone except Bangaloreans live in Bangalore.” Social-media posts echoed similar thoughts, “Right now, all the Tier 1 cities are practically empty, that legendary metro traffic problem? Gone. Everyone’s packed up and left for their hometowns to celebrate Diwali 2025 with family. Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, all looking like ghost towns right now.” And one succinctly summed it up, “Bengaluru situation right now. Deepavali guys stayed, Diwali guys left. Khali khali roads is a bliss.”

