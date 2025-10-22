Video: Men in Bengaluru burst ' ladi-bomb' in middle of busy Koramangala 80 Ft Road. Police react

A video circulating on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) shows two men bursting crackers in the middle of Koramangala 80 Ft Road in Bengaluru, even as vehicles continue to move along the busy stretch.

The incident, believed to have occurred during Diwali celebrations, was captured by a passerby and shared by user @hvpandya on Wednesday.

In the video, the men can be seen placing crackers on the road and lighting them, while two-wheelers and cars pass by. Despite the presence of ongoing traffic, the men continue with the act, posing a potential risk to themselves and commuters.