    ‘I am a proud Kannadiga’: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw asserts loyalty amid social media backlash

    Published on: Oct 22, 2025 11:48 AM IST
    By Yamini C S, Bengaluru
    Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw rebuffed social media backlash regarding her comments on Bengaluru's infrastructure, asserting her pride in her Kannada heritage.
    Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw rebuffed social media backlash regarding her comments on Bengaluru's infrastructure, asserting her pride in her Kannada heritage.

    Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw defended her Karnataka roots and loyalty after facing criticism and being labelled an outsider for her views on Bengaluru's infrastructure.

    Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has firmly rejected attempts to question her roots and loyalty to Karnataka, following a wave of social media backlash over her comments on Bengaluru’s crumbling infrastructure.

    In a post on X, the prominent industry veteran said, “I was born in this city and have spent seven decades of loving my city, my Kannada culture and can read write n speak this wonderful language. I don’t think I am answerable to anyone who questions my loyalty to Karnataka. I am a proud Kannadiga.”

    Shaw was replying to a post that now appears to have been deleted. However, it comes in the midst of repeated attempts by some users to label her an “outsider”, with many referring to her ethnic roots as a “Gujarati”. The criticism followed her outspoken remarks on the city’s infrastructure woes, which have drawn both support and ire from different quarters.

    This isn’t the first time Shaw has pushed back against divisive identity-based attacks. In earlier posts, she had reiterated her deep connection to the state: “I am more Kannadiga than you think,” she wrote in one, and in another asserted, “I am a proud daughter of this soil do you understand? I was born in Bengaluru n am proud of my city.”

    Known for her forthright views, Shaw has often highlighted the need for better governance in Karnataka, particularly in Bengaluru, which she has described as suffering from chronic infrastructure neglect. However, her criticisms have occasionally sparked politically and ethnically charged reactions.

    Shaw’s post garnered several replies from X users, with one saying, “Then stop complaining and start co-ordinating with concerned officials to improve the City.”

    Some expressed support for Shaw, with one writing, “We regret that this situation has arisen. It is not necessary to justify your Karnataka heritage. Your work has inspired many lives and built a legacy that will be remembered for generations. Many of my friends from Bangalore have pursued careers in biotechnology engineering and have secured internships and first jobs at Biocon. They are now thriving in their chosen fields. We extend our heartfelt gratitude for elevating Karnataka and Bangalore to a global stage.”

    • Yamini C S
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Yamini C S

      Yamini CS works as a journalist for Hindustan Times, focusing on comprehensive coverage of Bengaluru's diverse and dynamic stories. With a passion for uncovering the city's cultural, social, and economic developments, her work aims to provide insightful perspectives and timely updates to the readers.Read More

