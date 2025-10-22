‘I am a proud Kannadiga’: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw asserts loyalty amid social media backlash

Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has firmly rejected attempts to question her roots and loyalty to Karnataka, following a wave of social media backlash over her comments on Bengaluru’s crumbling infrastructure. In a post on X, the prominent industry veteran said, “I was born in this city and have spent seven decades of loving my city, my Kannada culture and can read write n speak this wonderful language. I don’t think I am answerable to anyone who questions my loyalty to Karnataka. I am a proud Kannadiga.”

Shaw was replying to a post that now appears to have been deleted. However, it comes in the midst of repeated attempts by some users to label her an "outsider", with many referring to her ethnic roots as a "Gujarati". The criticism followed her outspoken remarks on the city's infrastructure woes, which have drawn both support and ire from different quarters. This isn't the first time Shaw has pushed back against divisive identity-based attacks. In earlier posts, she had reiterated her deep connection to the state: "I am more Kannadiga than you think," she wrote in one, and in another asserted, "I am a proud daughter of this soil do you understand? I was born in Bengaluru n am proud of my city."