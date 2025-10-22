‘I am a proud Kannadiga’: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw asserts loyalty amid social media backlash

Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has firmly rejected attempts to question her roots and loyalty to Karnataka, following a wave of social media backlash over her comments on Bengaluru’s crumbling infrastructure.
In a post on X, the prominent industry veteran said, “I was born in this city and have spent seven decades of loving my city, my Kannada culture and can read write n speak this wonderful language. I don’t think I am answerable to anyone who questions my loyalty to Karnataka. I am a proud Kannadiga.”
ALSO READ | Mohandas Pai, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw push back against ‘outsider’ narrative by Bengaluru residents
Shaw was replying to a post that now appears to have been deleted. However, it comes in the midst of repeated attempts by some users to label her an “outsider”, with many referring to her ethnic roots as a “Gujarati”. The criticism followed her outspoken remarks on the city’s infrastructure woes, which have drawn both support and ire from different quarters.
This isn’t the first time Shaw has pushed back against divisive identity-based attacks. In earlier posts, she had reiterated her deep connection to the state: “I am more Kannadiga than you think,” she wrote in one, and in another asserted, “I am a proud daughter of this soil do you understand? I was born in Bengaluru n am proud of my city.”
ALSO READ | Karnataka man held for killing wife, trying to hide body inside borewell in alleged dowry case
Known for her forthright views, Shaw has often highlighted the need for better governance in Karnataka, particularly in Bengaluru, which she has described as suffering from chronic infrastructure neglect. However, her criticisms have occasionally sparked politically and ethnically charged reactions.
Shaw’s post garnered several replies from X users, with one saying, “Then stop complaining and start co-ordinating with concerned officials to improve the City.”
ALSO READ | Bengaluru pothole gets a couch instead of repair, internet jokes 'Modern problems require some kind of solution'
Some expressed support for Shaw, with one writing, “We regret that this situation has arisen. It is not necessary to justify your Karnataka heritage. Your work has inspired many lives and built a legacy that will be remembered for generations. Many of my friends from Bangalore have pursued careers in biotechnology engineering and have secured internships and first jobs at Biocon. They are now thriving in their chosen fields. We extend our heartfelt gratitude for elevating Karnataka and Bangalore to a global stage.”