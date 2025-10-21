Bengaluru pothole gets a couch instead of repair, internet jokes 'Modern problems require some kind of solution'

Growing public frustration over Bengaluru’s crumbling roads has once again surfaced online after a photo of a pothole being covered with an old couch went viral, drawing fresh criticism of civic inaction and the lack of timely repairs in the city. The incident, reported from a stretch near KR Road, was highlighted in a Reddit post where the user said the pothole is nearly half a foot deep and wide enough for a two-wheeler to fall into. The Redditor said they have filed a complaint on the Namma Bengaluru (Sahaya Portal) app.(r/bangalore)

According to the post, the couch appears to have been dragged and placed there by local shopkeepers as a makeshift warning barrier, since no permanent repair work has been carried out.

“The traffic police have just placed barricade and cones to indicate the people travelling on the road of the pothole. People just happen to avoid the pothole and move on, even the people who do business right next door just seem to be moving trucks next to it, but never complain or try to get the pothole filled,” the Redditor wrote while sharing a picture of the pothole.

The OP went on to say that they have filed a complaint on the Namma Bengaluru (Sahaya Portal) app but have not received a response. “I honestly don’t have much expectations from BBMP (or GBA now) to solve the issue,” the user added, pointing to what they described as long-standing delays in civic response.

“The roads shouldn't be this bad in the first place, but I don't think we are going to see big shift in road quality until the next ten years. Change has to come within the govt or the people have to force change upon them, until then change seems bleak,” the Redditor added.

(Also Read: Bengaluru resident spends own money to fix potholes, then this happens: 'Can't do one nice thing')

Social media reactions

The post has gained significant attention online, with many jokingly saying that modern problems require such solutions.

“Modern problems require some kind of solution,” one user commented.

“Someone should flip the couch and put a board that says “Rest a while during traffic” or something sarcastically,” jokingly said another.

A third user quipped, “Ah yes, you come, the pothole traumatises you, so you take a rest on the couch. That's the govt taking care of your mental health.”

“That would have done by a person who fell in that pothole got frustrated got something nearby to cover that so another one doesn't fall prey of it. No way in hell Over gov putting that much effort to cover a pothole all they are capable of is sharing fake gunnies record certificates,” wrote one user.