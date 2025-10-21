Bengaluru resident spends own money to fix potholes, then this happens: 'Can't do one nice thing'

A Bengaluru resident who spent his own money and time to patch a pothole in his neighbourhood has expressed frustration after a water tanker allegedly drove over the freshly laid cement within an hour, undoing much of his work. The resident shared the incident in a Reddit post titled “This city will never get better”. The resident shared the incident in a Reddit post titled “This city will never get better”. (Pexels/Representational Image)

“Decided to spend money from my own pocket to to fix the potholes in my street, 1 hour after finishing the work i tanker guy runs straight over the cement even went the distance to push the rocks that blockade the small patch,” the user wrote.

The Redditor shared that when he confronted the driver, he allegedly justified the act saying, “If the road was better, I wouldn’t have gone over the cement” and claimed that the resident should have carried out repairs “at night” if he didn’t want vehicles passing over it.

“After running over the patch he has the audacity to say if the road was better he wouldn't have gone over the cement. Saying we should have laid the cement at night if we didn't wanna damage it and then proceeds to fight for giving stupid arguments as if I didn't do this for everyone and just for myself,” the OP wrote.

Disheartened by the incident, he added, “Can't do one nice thing for this place without someone trampling on my hard work and money. Disappointed that my sunday got ruined like this.”

How did social media react?

Reddit users responded with empathy, emphasising the challenges of civic participation in India.

“Fair warning, do not let fools dissuade you from a noble cause. There's always going to be plenty of them, and there's no escaping them or arguing with them,” one user wrote.

“What you did is One hundred thousand times more effective than what the thinkers do. You are awesome and it takes so much to be like you. You’re an inspiration, keep going champion. Your actions are the only hope. People like you can motivate others to take more action and hence bring about the next series of natural change. Thank you Karma yogi,” commented another.

“Sorry mate. You did the right thing. The city has unfortunately way too many idiots. Still kudos to you for you for trying to do the right thing,” wrote a third user.

“India has too many self centred people. You encounter them every day. It’s hard to keep spirit up all the time. People need to change before talking about changing govt,” added another.