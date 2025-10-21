Bengaluru man captures stunning drone hyperlapse of city’s skyline glittering on Diwali

A Bengaluru-based drone pilot has left social media users spellbound after sharing a breathtaking hyperlapse video of the city’s skyline lit up with fireworks on Diwali night. The visual spectacle beautifully captured the festive essence of the city. A Bengaluru man captured the city’s sparkling Diwali skyline in a viral drone video.(X/@sriharikaranth)

The video, shared on X by Srihari Karanth,— a DGCA-certified drone pilot — showcased Bengaluru glittering under a canopy of fireworks. “Drone Hyperlapse over Bengaluru captures a stunning Deepawali sky,” read the caption accompanying his post. As the drone moved smoothly across the skyline, the city appeared bathed in golden hues, with bursts of colour lighting up the night in synchrony.

Watch the clip here:

Viewers praise the magical view

Soon after being posted, the video gained traction, drawing admiration from residents and users alike. Many hailed it as one of the most beautiful representations of the festival from above.

One user commented, “And then there were some commenting that Deepavali vibes are not there in this city,” while another expressed, “Magnificent work. Wish you send it to some international forum. Such great work needs to go around the world.”

A Bengaluru native shared a heartfelt note, saying, “When all others post how boring Bengaluru city is and say their place is better, I see this positive post about my city. Thanks a lot! Regards, a Bengaluru girl.” Others called it “an incredible shot” and admired how the pilot “captured the city’s festive charm so elegantly.”

HT.com has reached out to Karanth for his comments on the viral video. This copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)