‘Galaxy on Earth’: Drone captures stunning 500-metre aerial view of Chennai glowing on Diwali night

As India lit up in the spirit of Diwali, a mesmerising video capturing the festival from the skies of Chennai has caught the internet’s attention. The clip, shared by travel content creator and certified drone pilot Kushal Gandhi, shows him launching his drone high above the city on Diwali night to capture a stunning aerial view of the celebrations. A drone clip showing Chennai lit up on Diwali night went viral.(Instagram/kushal.stories)

The footage offers a breathtaking glimpse of Chennai from a height of nearly 500 metres, revealing the city blanketed in fireworks, vibrant lights, and the festive sparkle that defines Diwali. The text overlaid on the video reads: “Have you seen Chennai from 500 metres height on a Diwali night?”

Internet reacts

The short clip has now garnered over one million views on Instagram, drawing hundreds of reactions from viewers across India. The comments section is filled with admiration and awe, with users praising both the city and the videography.

One user commented, “This is so beautiful.” Another wrote, “The whole Chennai looks like a galaxy on Earth.” A third added, “This is next-level celebration.” Several viewers were left speechless, with one remarking, “OMG, I’ve no words.” Others appreciated the authenticity of the video, saying, “This is what Diwali celebration looks like.”

Amid the excitement, some users also noted the environmental aspect. “It’s raining in Chennai, so the pollution will not be a big issue! So don’t worry about pollution, guys!” commented one viewer.

