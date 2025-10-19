‘City lights meet festive lights’: Gurgaon glows beautifully amid Diwali. Watch

As Diwali draws near, festive cheer has swept across cities throughout India. Among them, Gurgaon has caught the internet’s attention with its glowing skyline and lively streets. A video shared on Instagram by user Zubair Ahmad beautifully captures the city’s stunning transformation under the charm of Diwali lights. Gurgaon lit up beautifully ahead of Diwali, as a viral clip captured the city’s skyline shimmering with lights.(Instagram/zubair._.zuby)

The short clip offers sweeping night-time views of Gurgaon’s iconic locations, including Google’s office, Ambience Mall, Cyber City, and DLF Cyber Hub, all adorned with dazzling lights. The video’s text overlay reads, “City lights meet festive lights. Gurgaon, you’re a whole Diwali mood.”

Check out the clip here:

‘Diwali vibes’ take over social media

The post, shared with the caption “Diwali Vibes, Gurgaon 2025,” has already amassed more than 64,000 views on Instagram. The video highlights how the city’s modern architecture perfectly blends with the festival’s timeless charm, creating an atmosphere of joy and celebration.

HT.com has reached out to Ahmad for more details about the clip. The story will be updated once a response is received.

Internet reacts to Gurgaon’s festive look

The video has garnered a mix of admiration and excitement in the comments section, with several users expressing how the visuals made them nostalgic or proud of the city. One viewer remarked, “Ek video ke liye Zubair bhai pura Gurgaon ghoom aaye,” praising the effort behind capturing the city’s essence. Another wrote, “This looks unreal,” while a third added, “It’s a month of joyful mood.”

A user commented, “OMG, the city looks so so beautiful,” and another noted, “That’s why Gurgaon is my favourite city.” Many admired how the lights captured both the festive spirit and the cosmopolitan charm of the city, transforming ordinary cityscapes into stunning works of art.