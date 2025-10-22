Karnataka man held for killing wife, trying to hide body inside borewell in alleged dowry case

Belagavi: A man has been arrested on Monday night for allegedly murdering his wife and concealing her body inside a borewell in an alleged dowry-related killing in Alaghatta village in Chikkamagaluru district in Karnataka, police said on Tuesday, adding that the husband had reported her missing earlier.

According to Chikkamagaluru superintendent of police, Vikram Amte, the accused, identified as Vijay, 35, allegedly killed his 28-year-old wife, Bharathi, 28, early in August after she failed to bring additional dowry from her family. Investigators said Vijay allegedly covered the body inside a borewell in his plantation with sand and gunny bags to conceal the crime.

A team led by Tarikere subdivision deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Parushramappa H later exhumed Bharathi’s remains from the borewell in the presence of the Kadur tahsildar and forensic experts. “The body of Bharathi was cut in a few pieces that were fully decomposed,” DSP Parushramappa said, adding that forensic analysis confirmed the remains were hers. The body was found about 12 feet below the surface.

Vijay had filed a missing person’s report at Kadur police station, claiming that Bharathi was mentally unstable and had disappeared, said police.

Police grew suspicious when inconsistencies emerged in Vijay’s statements. Investigators questioned his in-laws and other family members before detaining him for further interrogation, during which he admitted to the murder. “The ‘missing person’ case was challenging. However, our doubt came true as Vijay confessed his crime after a thorough inquiry,” SP Amte said.

Kadur police inspector Rafiq M said Vijay allegedly carried out animal sacrifices and performed superstitious rites near a temple after the killing. “The unusual rituals that Vijay had conducted to protect himself also made the police strongly suspect him.”

Police have charged Vijay under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 103 (murder), Section 238 (destruction of evidence), section 80 (death due to harassment for dowry), and Section 230 (filing a false complaint). Authorities said the investigation is ongoing, and more details are expected once the forensic report is finalised.