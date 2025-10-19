Met on Instagram, staged death months later: Why man in Bengaluru killed wife

A 25-year-old man allegedly strangled his 32-year-old wife to death in Bengaluru following a fight over suspicion of extramarital affair and staged it as an accidental death due to electrocution, said police. The man has been arrested and has confessed to the crime. A case of murder has been registered against the accused and further probe is on. (Representational Photo/PTI)

The couple, Prashant Kammar and Reshma, had met on social media platform Instagram some nine months ago and eventually got married after a brief relationship. Before this, Reshma was married to a man named Surender who passe away shortly after their marriage due to illness, Hindustan Times reported earlier citing police sources. Reshma and Surender had a daughter, who is now 15 years old.

While Prashant, an electrician by profession, is from Ballari district's Huvina Hadagali, Reshma was a resident of Hebbagodi's Maragondanahalli.

Why Prashant killed Reshma? Even though Prashant and Reshma got married within months of knowing each other, their marital life was not peaceful as Prashant suspected and accused his wife of having an affair. The couple would regularly fight over this.

“From the very beginning, Prashant was suspicious of Reshma's character. He often accused her of having an affair and picked fights with her,” said a police official who is probing the case.

A similar fight broke out between the couple on Wednesday, October 15, during which, Prashant assaulted Reshma and strangled her to death. To cover up his crime, he placed her body in the bathroom and switched on the water heater to make it look like an accident.

“He filled a bucket with water, turned on the water heater, and left the body there to make it look like an accidental electrocution,” said the officer.

Reshma's daughter found her mother motionless in the bathroom after she returned from school and called called her grandmother for help, following which, Reshma was rushed to a nearby hospital hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Unable to keep up with his lies, Prashant eventually broke down and confessed to his crime, said police. He told the cops that he suspected Reshma was having an affair, over which they both fought and he strangled her to death a fit of rage.

""I thought my wife was having an affair with another man. I slapped her during an argument and then strangled her. To hide the crime, I tried to make it look like she died of electric shock," he said.

A case of murder has been registered against him and further probe is on.

(With inputs from Coovercolly Indresh)