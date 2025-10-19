Bengaluru BBA student, 19, dies by suicide after alleged harassment, senior on the run: Report

In a tragic incident of suspected harassment and blackmail, a 19-year-old college student died by suicide at her home in Bagalur, Northeast Bengaluru, on Friday.

The deceased, Sana Parveen, a second-year BBA student residing with three friends in Bidarahalli, reportedly took the extreme step after enduring alleged harassment from a senior, identified as Refaas, a native of Thrissur, Kerala, Deccan Herald reported.

Police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against the accused, who is currently absconding.

According to her father, a civil contractor from Madikeri, Sana had confided in her family about the senior’s repeated harassment. He alleged that Refaas, who had graduated from the same college, allegedly tortured and blackmailed her.

The student had reportedly approached the college faculty with her complaints. The faculty, in turn, summoned Refaas and reportedly warned him to stay away from her. Despite the warning, he allegedly continued to harass and blackmail Sana.

Unable to cope with the pressure, Parveen ended her life by hanging herself in a room. Police stated that no suicide note was found at the scene. Efforts are ongoing to locate and apprehend the accused, who remains on the run.

The incident has raised concerns about harassment and student safety in private colleges in Bengaluru, prompting authorities to stress vigilance and timely intervention in such cases.

