‘Express your anger freely’: DK Shivakumar interacts with Koramangala residents during Bengaluru Nadige

Shivakumar emphasized that the purpose of the initiative was to connect with citizens rather than political figures. “We are here only to talk to the citizens. We are not here to talk to political leaders; there is another place for that. This is my fourth day, and then I will go and talk to the IT people. Your suggestions are welcome. You can express your grief without any hesitation. I welcome whatever anger you express,” he said according to ANI.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday conducted the ‘Bengaluru Nadige’ (Walk for Bengaluru) program at Koramangala Park, engaging directly with residents and hearing out their grievances.

Yesterday, the Deputy CM took a dig at Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw over her critique of Bengaluru’s road conditions, suggesting she could take the initiative herself. “If she wants to develop them (roads), let her do it. If she comes and asks, we will give her the roads,” he remarked while holding the ‘Bengaluru Nadige’ in KR Puram.

Shivakumar also highlighted government funding allocated for the development of Bengaluru, noting that residents of the city contribute significant tax revenue. “Bengaluru city generates ₹6,000 crore in taxes. Out of that, this corporation gets ₹1,600 crore. The people of this area have paid higher taxes. We have allocated funds for the development of this region. We have given permission to spend ₹50 crore for Bengaluru,” he said.

The remarks follow concerns raised by Mazumdar-Shaw regarding the city’s “poor roads” and the level of garbage in Bengaluru, which came to light after an overseas business visitor touring Biocon Park questioned the city’s infrastructure standards.

