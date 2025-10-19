‘Deepavali guys stayed, Diwali guys left’: Bengaluru roads empty ahead of festival

One commuter quipped, “Umm, half of Bangalore is empty, which means I can reach Indiranagar in 15 mins, MG Road in 20 mins, and the airport in an hour. But what am I doing instead? Going to my client’s office for a meeting.”

As the festival of lights approaches, the streets of Bengaluru are eerily quiet, a dramatic contrast to the frenzy just a week ago when thousands of city-residents were streaming out of town ahead of the holiday.

Another noted the odd sense of vacancy, “What do I do in Bangalore? Roads are empty. Seems like everyone except Bangaloreans live in Bangalore.” Social-media posts echoed similar thoughts, “Right now, all the Tier 1 cities are practically empty, that legendary metro traffic problem? Gone. Everyone’s packed up and left for their hometowns to celebrate Diwali 2025 with family. Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, all looking like ghost towns right now.” And one succinctly summed it up, “Bengaluru situation right now. Deepavali guys stayed, Diwali guys left. Khali khali roads is a bliss.”

Just days ago motorists were stuck in gridlock on the Outer Ring Road a bus-breakdown caused motorists to crawl for nearly two hours to cover just 12 km.

Authorities had issued travel advisories for several exit routes, including Hebbal, Mysuru Road and Hosur Road, expecting heavy outbound traffic.

Now, with many gone for the long weekend, the city’s work-day rhythm persists but on unusually clear roads, fewer horns, fewer jams, and an almost surreal calm. For those remaining, the unexpected quiet offers faster commutes and a rare glimpse of Bengaluru without its usual congestion.