Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    ‘Deepavali guys stayed, Diwali guys left’: Bengaluru roads empty ahead of festival

    Published on: Oct 19, 2025 9:29 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link
    With many gone for the long weekend, the city’s work-day rhythm persists but on unusually clear roads, (Representatioal Image)
    With many gone for the long weekend, the city’s work-day rhythm persists but on unusually clear roads, (Representatioal Image)

    As Diwali approaches, Bengaluru's streets are surprisingly quiet, with many residents having left for the holiday.

    As the festival of lights approaches, the streets of Bengaluru are eerily quiet, a dramatic contrast to the frenzy just a week ago when thousands of city-residents were streaming out of town ahead of the holiday.

    One commuter quipped, “Umm, half of Bangalore is empty, which means I can reach Indiranagar in 15 mins, MG Road in 20 mins, and the airport in an hour. But what am I doing instead? Going to my client’s office for a meeting.”

    (Also Read: ‘Potholes are natural after rain’: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara defends Bengaluru roads)

    Another noted the odd sense of vacancy, “What do I do in Bangalore? Roads are empty. Seems like everyone except Bangaloreans live in Bangalore.” Social-media posts echoed similar thoughts, “Right now, all the Tier 1 cities are practically empty, that legendary metro traffic problem? Gone. Everyone’s packed up and left for their hometowns to celebrate Diwali 2025 with family. Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, all looking like ghost towns right now.” And one succinctly summed it up, “Bengaluru situation right now. Deepavali guys stayed, Diwali guys left. Khali khali roads is a bliss.”

    Just days ago motorists were stuck in gridlock on the Outer Ring Road a bus-breakdown caused motorists to crawl for nearly two hours to cover just 12 km.

    Authorities had issued travel advisories for several exit routes, including Hebbal, Mysuru Road and Hosur Road, expecting heavy outbound traffic.

    Now, with many gone for the long weekend, the city’s work-day rhythm persists but on unusually clear roads, fewer horns, fewer jams, and an almost surreal calm. For those remaining, the unexpected quiet offers faster commutes and a rare glimpse of Bengaluru without its usual congestion.

    Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

    (Also Read: No traffic, no deadly potholes: Man compares Bengaluru’s infrastructure with Tokyo, Sparks debate)

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Bengaluru News/‘Deepavali Guys Stayed, Diwali Guys Left’: Bengaluru Roads Empty Ahead Of Festival
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes