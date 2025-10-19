Bengaluru man kills wife, then covers up death as 'accidental electrocution'

In a case of domestic violence and deception, Hebbagodi police arrested a 25-year-old man who allegedly strangled his wife to death and then tried to stage her death as an accidental electrocution using a water heater.

The accused, identified as Prashant Kammar (25), an electrician by profession and a native of Huvina Hadagali in Ballari district, was arrested on charges of murdering his wife Reshma (32), a resident of Maragondanahalli in Hebbagodi.

The case was registered following a complaint filed by Reshma's sister, Renuka, police confirmed.

According to police sources, Reshma had previously been married to one Surender, who passed away a year after their marriage due to illness. The couple share a 15-year-old daughter.

Around nine months ago, Reshma came into contact with Prashant through Instagram, and the two developed a relationship that eventually led to marriage.

However, their marital life was far from peaceful. "From the very beginning, Prashant was suspicious of Reshma's character. He often accused her of having an affair and picked fights with her," said a police officer investigating the case.

On October 15, another heated argument broke out between the couple. Police said Prashant assaulted Reshma during the fight, strangled her to death, and later placed her body in the bathroom.

"He filled a bucket with water, turned on the water heater, and left the body there to make it look like an accidental electrocution," the officer added.

When Reshma's daughter returned from school that evening, she found the bathroom door locked and her mother lying motionless inside. She immediately called her grandmother Renuka for help. Locals rushed Reshma to a nearby private hospital, but doctors declared her brought dead.

Initially, Prashant told the family that Reshma had been electrocuted while using the water heater. However, inconsistencies in his statements and his suspicious behavior led to further questioning. "After sustained interrogation, Prashant broke down and confessed," said the officer.

In his statement to the police, the accused said, "I thought my wife was having an affair with another man. I slapped her during an argument and then strangled her. To hide the crime, I tried to make it look like she died of electric shock."

The Hebbagodi police have registered a case of murder under Section 103 of the BNS and are conducting further investigation.