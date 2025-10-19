Mohandas Pai, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw push back against ‘outsider’ narrative by Bengaluru residents

A social media controversy has erupted in Bengaluru over what some are calling a growing “outsider” narrative aimed at prominent city-based industrialists. The spark came after repeated references to the ethnic backgrounds of Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and former Infosys CFO TV Mohandas Pai, labelling them as “Gujarati” and “Konkani,” respectively, in public discourse.
The online backlash began with a user calling out the trend as a “dog whistle,” intended to paint the two business leaders as non-natives, despite their deep personal and professional roots in Bengaluru.
“Repeated references to ‘Gujarati’ & ‘Konkani’ before @kiranshaw & @TVMohandasPai’s names are very much a dog whistle. It’s to make them out as ‘outsiders’ to Bengaluru when they very much aren’t. This dangerous precedent needs to be called out!” the user posted.
Responding strongly, Mohandas Pai defended both himself and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, denouncing what he described as "hate-filled bigoted narratives."
“We are both born here a long time ago. We have lived here all our lives and helped build our city,” Pai wrote on X.
“If these sick people call us outsiders, then who is a Bangalorean? What we have done for our city and state, people know well,” he added, tagging Shaw in his post.
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has also called out posts calling her a “Gujarati” and voiced concerns over growing divisiveness in Karnataka’s public and political space. “I am more Kannadiga than you think,” she said in a post.
“I am a proud daughter of this soil do you understand? I was born in Bengaluru n am proud of my city,” she said in another.
Several prominent figures, industry leaders and users came in support of both Shaw and Pai. “In the past few days, Congressis and supporters, have attacked online Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Mohandas Pai and Sudha Murthy. Biocon created 16,500 jobs. Infosys created 3,23,000 jobs. One has to be grateful and thankful towards job creators for India. Not hate or mock them,” Kiran K S, a prominent social media figure said.
“Bangalore is of the people who have lived here. Mohandas Pai and Kiran Shaw are Of this city as much as anyone else. Don't fall prey to divisive narratives,” Deepak Shenoy, CEO of Capitalmind AMC, wrote.
“Olaatas called her an outsider, mocked her as a Gujarati, insulted her for where she’s from. Today, that same ‘outsider’ is fixing 15 roads in Bengaluru at her own expense. Funny how love for the city is proved by deeds, not surnames,” a user said in support of Shaw.