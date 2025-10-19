Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Mohandas Pai, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw push back against ‘outsider’ narrative by Bengaluru residents

    Published on: Oct 19, 2025 6:30 PM IST
    By Yamini C S, Bengaluru
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link
    A social media controversy has emerged in Bengaluru over Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and TV Mohandas Pai being labelled 'outsiders' due to their ethnic backgrounds.
    A social media controversy has emerged in Bengaluru over Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and TV Mohandas Pai being labelled 'outsiders' due to their ethnic backgrounds.

    Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Mohandas Pai pushed back against “outsider” labels by Bengaluru residents after criticising the city's infrastructure.

    A social media controversy has erupted in Bengaluru over what some are calling a growing “outsider” narrative aimed at prominent city-based industrialists. The spark came after repeated references to the ethnic backgrounds of Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and former Infosys CFO TV Mohandas Pai, labelling them as “Gujarati” and “Konkani,” respectively, in public discourse.

    ALSO READ | 'Good move’: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw praises DK Shivakumar's Ejipura flyover push, takes swipe at BJP-JDS

    The online backlash began with a user calling out the trend as a “dog whistle,” intended to paint the two business leaders as non-natives, despite their deep personal and professional roots in Bengaluru.

    “Repeated references to ‘Gujarati’ & ‘Konkani’ before @kiranshaw & @TVMohandasPai’s names are very much a dog whistle. It’s to make them out as ‘outsiders’ to Bengaluru when they very much aren’t. This dangerous precedent needs to be called out!” the user posted.

    ALSO READ | Dr CN Manjunath backs Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw amid row over Bengaluru infrastructure remarks

    Responding strongly, Mohandas Pai defended both himself and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, denouncing what he described as "hate-filled bigoted narratives."

    “We are both born here a long time ago. We have lived here all our lives and helped build our city,” Pai wrote on X.

    ALSO READ | '1 hour 45 mins from Bellandur to Bengaluru Airport': Mohandas Pai reacts to commute story

    “If these sick people call us outsiders, then who is a Bangalorean? What we have done for our city and state, people know well,” he added, tagging Shaw in his post.

    Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has also called out posts calling her a “Gujarati” and voiced concerns over growing divisiveness in Karnataka’s public and political space. “I am more Kannadiga than you think,” she said in a post.

    “I am a proud daughter of this soil do you understand? I was born in Bengaluru n am proud of my city,” she said in another.

    Several prominent figures, industry leaders and users came in support of both Shaw and Pai. “In the past few days, Congressis and supporters, have attacked online Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Mohandas Pai and Sudha Murthy. Biocon created 16,500 jobs. Infosys created 3,23,000 jobs. One has to be grateful and thankful towards job creators for India. Not hate or mock them,” Kiran K S, a prominent social media figure said.

    “Bangalore is of the people who have lived here. Mohandas Pai and Kiran Shaw are Of this city as much as anyone else. Don't fall prey to divisive narratives,” Deepak Shenoy, CEO of Capitalmind AMC, wrote.

    “Olaatas called her an outsider, mocked her as a Gujarati, insulted her for where she’s from. Today, that same ‘outsider’ is fixing 15 roads in Bengaluru at her own expense. Funny how love for the city is proved by deeds, not surnames,” a user said in support of Shaw.

    • Yamini C S
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Yamini C S

      Yamini CS works as a journalist for Hindustan Times, focusing on comprehensive coverage of Bengaluru's diverse and dynamic stories. With a passion for uncovering the city's cultural, social, and economic developments, her work aims to provide insightful perspectives and timely updates to the readers.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Bengaluru News/Mohandas Pai, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Push Back Against ‘outsider’ Narrative By Bengaluru Residents
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes