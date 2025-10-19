Mohandas Pai, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw push back against ‘outsider’ narrative by Bengaluru residents

A social media controversy has erupted in Bengaluru over what some are calling a growing “outsider” narrative aimed at prominent city-based industrialists. The spark came after repeated references to the ethnic backgrounds of Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and former Infosys CFO TV Mohandas Pai, labelling them as “Gujarati” and “Konkani,” respectively, in public discourse.

The online backlash began with a user calling out the trend as a “dog whistle,” intended to paint the two business leaders as non-natives, despite their deep personal and professional roots in Bengaluru.

“Repeated references to ‘Gujarati’ & ‘Konkani’ before @kiranshaw & @TVMohandasPai’s names are very much a dog whistle. It’s to make them out as ‘outsiders’ to Bengaluru when they very much aren’t. This dangerous precedent needs to be called out!” the user posted.

Responding strongly, Mohandas Pai defended both himself and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, denouncing what he described as "hate-filled bigoted narratives."

“We are both born here a long time ago. We have lived here all our lives and helped build our city,” Pai wrote on X.

“If these sick people call us outsiders, then who is a Bangalorean? What we have done for our city and state, people know well,” he added, tagging Shaw in his post.