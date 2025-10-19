Edit Profile
    'Good move’: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw praises DK Shivakumar's Ejipura flyover push, takes swipe at BJP-JDS

    Published on: Oct 19, 2025 2:18 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said that the current government in Karnataka has the opportunity to fix decades of deteriorating infrastructure in Bengaluru and fix the garbage problem as well. (File )
    Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said that the current government in Karnataka has the opportunity to fix decades of deteriorating infrastructure in Bengaluru and fix the garbage problem as well. (File )

    Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw praises the Ejipura Flyover project revival, calling it a positive step towards alleviating Bengaluru's traffic congestion.

    Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Saturday welcomed the revival of work on the Ejipura Flyover, calling it a “positive development” that will significantly reduce traffic congestion in Bengaluru.

    Sharing her reaction on X (formerly Twitter), Shaw wrote, “This is a positive development which will greatly relieve traffic congestion n has been 10 years in the making which previous BJP and JDS governments did not prioritise. Putting this on a priority track is a good move.”

    She was responding to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s post announcing that full-scale construction of the flyover along the Koramangala–Ejipura stretch has resumed. Shivakumar said,

    “We are committed to completing the project by June 2026 and ensuring this vital link serves our residents without further delay.”

    The Ejipura Flyover project, which has seen multiple delays over the past decade, is aimed at easing one of Bengaluru’s most notorious traffic choke points. Shaw’s appreciation marks a shift in tone from her earlier criticism of the city’s civic infrastructure and the state government’s priorities.

    Earlier this week, Shaw had sparked a public exchange with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar after sharing a post on X highlighting a foreign business visitor’s remarks about poor roads and garbage management near Biocon Park.

    “I had an overseas business visitor to Biocon Park who said, ‘Why are the roads so bad and why is there so much garbage around? Doesn’t the Govt want to support investment?... I can’t understand why India can’t get its act together,’” Shaw had written, tagging the state’s top leaders.

    In response, Shivakumar retorted, “If she wants to develop them (roads), let her do it. If she comes and asks, we will give her the roads.”

    The latest exchange, however, appears to mark a thaw between the entrepreneur and the government, as Shaw acknowledged the renewed push on long-pending civic projects.

    • HT News Desk
      HT News Desk

      HT News Desk

