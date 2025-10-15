'From pregnancy to 2nd grade: Bengaluru woman's hilarious Ejipura Flyover saga goes viral

On X (formerly Twitter), she wrote, “No joke I moved to Koramangala pregnant and my son is now almost 8 and they've been building the flyover since before he was born to now when he's in 2nd standard.”

A Bengaluru woman's candid post about the city's infamous Ejipura flyover has gone viral, highlighting the prolonged delays and frustrations surrounding the project.

Her post, a witty response to Bengaluru-based entrepreneur and author Varun Agarwal’s satirical take on the flyover as a “historical monument,” struck a chord online. Agarwal humorously wrote, "Ejipura Flyover has finally resumed construction. A historical day not just for Bangalore but also for us who have grown up with this historical monument. Our forefathers started work on this centuries ago… There was even an episode on MythBusters claiming it was built by aliens."

How did X users react? The viral post prompted a flood of relatable reactions from Bengaluru residents and netizens across India.

Many joked about the absurdly long construction timeline, with comments like, "Looking forward to the grand inauguration when your grandchild is in 2nd standard," and, "Wait for your son's marriage and his baraat might still witness unfinished business and honor the historical marvel bridge."

Others compared the flyover saga to delays elsewhere, such as Perambur in Chennai, where bridge construction resumed after 15 years.

Some users reflected on personal milestones alongside the construction timeline, noting, “They started building the airport metro line in 2010. I was 22 then. Now I am 37, and the line is not even 10% complete. Back in 2010 I passed out of college, now I have worked in 10 companies, established 2 companies myself, got married, and a dad now.”

Ejipura flyover The Ejipura flyover, planned to ease traffic congestion in the bustling Koramangala area, has been under construction since 2017. Originally awarded to Simplex Infrastructure, only 42.8% of the work was completed before the contract was terminated in 2022. BSCPL Infrastructure Ltd took over in November 2023 with a revised completion target of March 2026.

The prolonged construction and repeated delays have made the Ejipura flyover a symbol of Bengaluru's infrastructure challenges.