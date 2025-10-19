Bengaluru residents protest potholes, bad roads with 'no roads, no tax' movement. Watch

Angry and frustrated over deteriorating infrastructure, several Bengaluru residents took to the streets this week, chanting the now-viral slogan: "No roads, no tax!" The protest, captured in a widely circulated video on social media, shows citizens marching through a street full of sludge, demanding accountability from local and state authorities.

The video, which has garnered more than four thousand views, features residents expressing outrage over the poor state of roads, and what they describe as an “inept government.” Protesters can be heard shouting slogans like “We want better roads!”

“No Roads, No Tax! Bangalore citizens are sick of the inept government. India needs an infrastructure revolution. Corrupt politicians need a wake-up call,” read the caption of a social media post by a Bengaluru resident, echoing the mood of the demonstrators.