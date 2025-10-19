Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Bengaluru residents protest potholes, bad roads with 'no roads, no tax' movement. Watch

    Published on: Oct 19, 2025 12:16 PM IST
    By Yamini C S, Bengaluru
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link
    Bengaluru residents expressed frustration over deteriorating infrastructure, leading to a protest demanding better roads and accountability from the government, captured in a viral video showing citizens marching through poorly maintained streets. (X)
    Bengaluru residents expressed frustration over deteriorating infrastructure, leading to a protest demanding better roads and accountability from the government, captured in a viral video showing citizens marching through poorly maintained streets. (X)

    Residents in Varthur, Bengaluru, staged a protest over poor infrastructure, chanting 'no roads, no tax!' in demand for better roads.

    Angry and frustrated over deteriorating infrastructure, several Bengaluru residents took to the streets this week, chanting the now-viral slogan: "No roads, no tax!" The protest, captured in a widely circulated video on social media, shows citizens marching through a street full of sludge, demanding accountability from local and state authorities.

    The video, which has garnered more than four thousand views, features residents expressing outrage over the poor state of roads, and what they describe as an “inept government.” Protesters can be heard shouting slogans like “We want better roads!”

    ALSO READ | Bengaluru BBA student, 19, dies by suicide after alleged harassment, senior on the run: Report

    “No Roads, No Tax! Bangalore citizens are sick of the inept government. India needs an infrastructure revolution. Corrupt politicians need a wake-up call,” read the caption of a social media post by a Bengaluru resident, echoing the mood of the demonstrators.

    According to the video, this protest happened in the Varthur area.

    ALSO READ | ‘Express your anger freely’: DK Shivakumar interacts with Koramangala residents during Bengaluru Nadige

    What began as isolated grumblings in neighbourhood forums has now grown into a broader civic movement. The “no roads, no tax” protest is not just about potholes, say organizers, but about years of systemic neglect.

    Several residents responded to the video on X, saying, “Unless citizens see themselves as a check on politicians on both sides instead of taking sides, they'll be taken for granted.”

    ALSO READ | ‘Deepavali guys stayed, Diwali guys left’: Bengaluru roads empty ahead of festival

    “Never going to happen under the current system, which is the heir to the "spoils" system of Americain the 1870s. To wit, politics only determines which set of brigands gets to loot public money until the next election,” another wrote in response.

    Bengaluru, once celebrated as India’s tech capital, is now grappling with mounting civic issues that have left residents increasingly frustrated.

    • Yamini C S
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Yamini C S

      Yamini CS works as a journalist for Hindustan Times, focusing on comprehensive coverage of Bengaluru's diverse and dynamic stories. With a passion for uncovering the city's cultural, social, and economic developments, her work aims to provide insightful perspectives and timely updates to the readers.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Bengaluru News/Bengaluru Residents Protest Potholes, Bad Roads With 'no Roads, No Tax' Movement. Watch
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes