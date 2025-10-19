Bengaluru traffic police rolls out e-accident report on ASTraM app. Here's how it works

Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has introduced a new E-Accident Report feature on its BTP ASTraM App, aimed at making reporting minor accidents faster, easier, and fully digital.

Announced on social media, the initiative is part of the department’s push for citizen-first policing and a smarter, more efficient Bengaluru.

Currently, traffic stations across the city receive 3-4 requests daily per station from citizens seeking accident acknowledgements for insurance purposes—adding up to 150-200 requests citywide.

At present, individuals involved in accidents causing only vehicle damage (without bodily injury) must visit police stations in person to submit reports and obtain paper acknowledgements for insurance claims, a process that can be time-consuming and stressful.

The new E-Accident Report feature streamlines this process. Citizens can now:

Report the accident digitally via the app

Upload photos of the incident

Receive instant acknowledgement

Submit the digital report directly to their insurance provider

This innovation eliminates the need for physical visits, long queues, and follow-ups. Immediate acknowledgements will help citizens process first-party insurance claims faster and more efficiently, while also reducing administrative load on BTP officers.

According to Bengaluru Traffic Police, the digital-first approach not only saves time but also eases stress for both the public and the police, making accident reporting smoother and more citizen-friendly.

