Dr CN Manjunath backs Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw amid row over Bengaluru infrastructure remarks

Renowned cardiologist and former Jayadeva Hospital director Dr CN Manjunath has publicly voiced his support for Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, following backlash she received for commenting on Bengaluru’s deteriorating infrastructure. Dr CN Manjunath defended Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's contributions to biotechnology and urged the Karnataka government to consider her feedback on Bengaluru's infrastructure as constructive.

Dr Manjunath praised Mazumdar-Shaw as a “first-generation entrepreneur and global business leader” whose pioneering contributions to the biotechnology sector have earned her numerous accolades, including the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan. He highlighted her role in putting Bengaluru on the global pharmaceutical map and her efforts in creating over 16,000 jobs.

Taking to social media, Dr Manjunath said, “Madam Shaw has not only been a entrepreneur but has also largely contributed to the upliftment of society through various CSR initiatives. Under @Biocon_FDN CSR initiative she has contributed about 65 Crore towards funding the construction of Hebbagodi Metro Station. She has also contributed crores of rupees for preserving environment and promoting education and healthcare.”

Responding to the controversy around her recent remarks on the city’s infrastructure, which were based on a visiting Chinese business delegate’s feedback, Dr Manjunath said her views should be taken constructively. “Recent criticism on her views about Bengaluru’s infrastructure is not justifiable, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw has just echoed the views of a Business Visitor to Biocon from China, I feel the GOK must take this as constructive suggestion and act accordingly in improving infrastructure facilities in Bengaluru and involving all the stakeholders in making it globally competitive,” he wrote.