‘Which part of Bengaluru…': Karnataka ministers on Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's ‘bad roads, garbage' post

Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw concerns over infrastructure in Karnataka's Bengaluru have drawn political reactions, with state minister Priyank Kharge wondering what part of the city the Indian billionaire entrepreneur has seen. In Bengaluru, India’s IT hub, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the founder of Biocon and a city resident, renewed the debate about garbage mismanagement with her viral post on X. (HT Archive) Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Monday said in a post on X that an overseas business visitor to Biocon Park asked her why were city's roads so bad and "why is there so much garbage around". “I had an overseas business visitor to Biocon Park who said ‘ Why are the roads so bad and why is there so much garbage around? Doesn’t the Govt want to support investment?” Shaw wrote in her post.

“I have just come from China and cant understand why India can’t get its act together especially when the winds are favourable?” she added. ‘Which part of Bengaluru…?’ Responding to her comments on Tuesday, Karnataka's minister of rural development and panchayat raj Priyank Kharge said he is not sure “which part of Bengaluru they have seen”. "As I have said, the work is in progress. We are growing at a rapid pace, and whatever is necessary for the infrastructure improvement, we are doing it," Priyank Kharge said, speaking to news agency ANI.

Karnataka Minister MB Patil described Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw as a “big asset” to the state and the country, saying that she has created a name for Bengaluru with Biocon and adding the city “has also given back to her”. “It is mutual,” Patil said and adding that posting about something on which work is ongoing is “not in good taste”. "Once there were potholes, and heavy rainfalls. Now it's been attended. Thousands of crores have been given, and the work is going on... When the work is going on, you tweeting it again is not in good taste...," MP Patil said.