DK Shivakumar commits ₹10 crore to develop Bengaluru's Lalbagh Botanical Garden: Report

In an unusual start to his Saturday morning, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar left his official car behind and stepped out on foot, joining early risers for a brisk 7 am walk as part of his new “Walk with Bengaluru” initiative. DK Shivakumar connected with Bengaluru residents to discuss urban challenges, traffic issues, garbage collection and more.

The initiative, designed to connect directly with citizens, saw Shivakumar engaging face-to-face with more than a hundred local walkers. Over the course of the walk, he listened attentively as residents aired a wide range of urban issues, from traffic congestion and crumbling roads to unmanaged garbage and stray animals, said a report by the Deccan Herald. Parking challenges and inadequate road resurfacing were also frequent complaints.

One of the most hotly debated topics was the proposed ₹26,000-crore tunnel road project. Concerned citizens voiced strong opposition, worried the construction could cause irreversible harm to the sensitive ecology of Lalbagh Botanical Garden, a historic green haven in the city’s heart, said the report.

Addressing these fears directly, Shivakumar reassured the crowd that the tunnel route would steer clear of Lalbagh. The tunnel will not pass under or through Lalbagh, he emphasized. It will run beneath the hill rock and emerge beyond it, he said. He also pledged to visit the site personally to oversee the alignment and protect the green space.

On the city’s longstanding garbage management troubles, the Deputy CM didn't mince words, calling the situation a “big mafia.” He assured citizens that reforms were underway and solutions would be rolled out soon.

In a major announcement for Lalbagh, Shivakumar committed ₹10 crore for its overall development. Planned upgrades include a revamped rose garden, installation of free public urinals, and the provision of round-the-clock medical support, including an on-site doctor and ambulance, said the report.

Looking ahead, Shivakumar said he wants to replicate Lalbagh’s success in other parts of Bengaluru by creating more tree parks and green spaces. He intends to collaborate with Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre on expanding the city’s green cover.

To ensure follow-through, the Deputy CM instructed officials to take down the contact details of every citizen who raised an issue during the walk promising that their concerns wouldn’t be forgotten.