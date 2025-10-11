Here's what CM Siddaramaiah discussed at the first Greater Bengaluru Authority meeting

In the very first meeting of the newly formed Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), Chief Minister Siddaramaiah laid out clear instructions to improve the city’s everyday liveability, from better garbage collection and smoother traffic to cleaner streets and stronger civic coordination. CM Siddaramaiah emphasized coordination among civic bodies at the inaugural meet of the Greater Bengaluru Authority in the Kempegowda Municipal Hall on Friday. (HT PHOTO) (HT_PRINT)

Held on Friday, the meeting brought together 75 members, including MLAs and MPs, news agency PTI reported. The GBA will now act as a central body to coordinate between five newly created municipal corporations that will manage the city.

The CM asked all civic bodies to prioritise waste management, widen footpaths, and maintain quality in public works. He also warned officials not to compromise on standards or get too cosy with contractors, said the report.

To ease Bengaluru’s traffic woes, Siddaramaiah asked the Transport Department to look into deploying more small feeder buses for Metro commuters and improve last-mile connectivity.

He also directed departments like BDA, BWSSB, BESCOM, and BMRCL to work closely with GBA for better service delivery across Bengaluru.

BJP boycotts meeting, sparks political row While the Congress government called for unity, BJP leaders boycotted the meeting, alleging that splitting Bengaluru into five corporations "divides" a city founded by Kempegowda and violates the 74th Constitutional Amendment, which empowers urban local bodies.

BJP's R Ashoka slammed the move, claiming it undermines elected mayors and centralises power with the CM. He also criticised the last-minute meeting invite, calling the process rushed and unfair.

DK Shivakumar: More power and money to local bodies Deputy CM DK Shivakumar clarified that the GBA has taken over planning powers from the BDA, including authority over Transferable Development Rights (TDR).

He also announced a hike in spending limits:

Mayors: ₹10 crore (from ₹5 crore)

Standing Committees: ₹5 crore (from ₹3 crore)

Municipal Commissioners: ₹3 crore (from ₹1 crore)

This is a historic step to decentralise governance and fast-track development, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)