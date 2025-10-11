Here's what CM Siddaramaiah discussed at the first Greater Bengaluru Authority meeting

In the very first meeting of the newly formed Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), Chief Minister Siddaramaiah laid out clear instructions to improve the city’s everyday liveability, from better garbage collection and smoother traffic to cleaner streets and stronger civic coordination.
Held on Friday, the meeting brought together 75 members, including MLAs and MPs, news agency PTI reported. The GBA will now act as a central body to coordinate between five newly created municipal corporations that will manage the city.
The CM asked all civic bodies to prioritise waste management, widen footpaths, and maintain quality in public works. He also warned officials not to compromise on standards or get too cosy with contractors, said the report.
To ease Bengaluru’s traffic woes, Siddaramaiah asked the Transport Department to look into deploying more small feeder buses for Metro commuters and improve last-mile connectivity.
He also directed departments like BDA, BWSSB, BESCOM, and BMRCL to work closely with GBA for better service delivery across Bengaluru.
BJP boycotts meeting, sparks political row
While the Congress government called for unity, BJP leaders boycotted the meeting, alleging that splitting Bengaluru into five corporations "divides" a city founded by Kempegowda and violates the 74th Constitutional Amendment, which empowers urban local bodies.