Air India Express adds direct flights from Bengaluru to Jeddah, Riyadh and Kuwait

Flyers from Bengaluru now have more international options, as Air India Express has launched direct flights to Jeddah, Riyadh, and Kuwait, boosting connectivity between South India and the Middle East. Flights from Bengaluru to Jeddah, Riyadh, and Kuwait commence on October 26 and 27, with fares starting at ₹13,500. (REUTERS/File)

According to the airline, flights to Jeddah will start from October 26, while services to Riyadh and Kuwait begin on October 27. These new routes are especially useful for Indian expats, business travellers, and those flying to visit family or perform Umrah.

Introductory fares:

Bengaluru to Riyadh: from ₹13,500

Bengaluru to Jeddah: from ₹19,500

Bengaluru to Kuwait: from ₹13,600

Tickets are available via the airline’s website, mobile app, and major travel portals.

This move is part of Air India Express’ rapid expansion in Bengaluru, its biggest hub. The airline recently launched flights to Kathmandu, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, and Dehradun, and will soon start services to Bangkok (Oct 18, 2025) and Jodhpur and Udaipur (Nov 1, 2025).

Travellers from cities like Chennai, Kochi, Hyderabad, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and more can also connect to these new Middle East destinations via Bengaluru.

With over 440 weekly flights from the city, Air India Express now flies to 35 domestic and 7 international locations directly from Bengaluru. The airline, part of the Tata Group, operates a fleet of 115 aircraft and runs more than 500 daily flights across India and abroad.

For Bengaluru residents, this means more convenience, better travel options, and easier access to the Middle East, whether for work, family, or spiritual journeys.