Bengaluru techie denied work-from-home despite mother's accident, sparks online outrage

A Bengaluru-based IT employee’s plea to work remotely for a month, so she could care for her injured mother, was turned down by her employer despite her providing medical records and a police report. The incident has triggered strong reactions on social media, with many questioning the lack of compassion in modern corporate workplaces. An IT employee from Bengaluru requested remote work for a month to care for her injured mother, but her company rejected the request, igniting a renewed debate on corporate compassion. (Unsplash)

According to a viral Reddit post, the woman’s mother and her brother suffered injuries following a scooter accident. Though the injuries weren’t life-threatening, her mother was temporarily immobile due to fractures and needed assistance with daily activities.

ALSO READ | Bank manager dies under mysterious circumstances in Bengaluru pub's ladies' washroom: Report

Medical evidence ignored, remote request denied According to the post, the employee requested work-from-home arrangements, citing her need to care for her recovering mother. She submitted MRI scans and official documentation to support her request. However, her employer reportedly rejected the appeal, citing “low bandwidth” in the team as the reason.

Adding to the frustration, the man involved in the accident was only allowed two days of leave before being asked to resume work.

ALSO READ | Long weekend getaways near Bengaluru: top 7 options including Wayanad, Kabini, Chikmagalur for scenic escapes

Online backlash over corporate insensitivity The post quickly gathered attention, with users expressing disbelief at how companies continue to prioritise rigid policies over employee well-being, especially when remote work options are viable.

“Trash company. My company has a mandatory work from office. But in situations like these, people of course get wfh” wrote one user. Another commenter stated, “Sickening. I feel as a society, we will have to make a u turn back to building and running family businesses. Corporate culture has really weakened the status of the individual.”

ALSO READ | Why does Bengaluru have so much traffic? Karnataka minister explains

The incident has renewed debate around return-to-office mandates and raised concerns about whether corporate India is ignoring the human element in the push for productivity.

Many users are now urging companies to revisit their remote work and leave policies, especially in genuine personal crises.