Bank manager dies under mysterious circumstances in Bengaluru pub's ladies' washroom: Report

A 31-year-old bank manager was found dead under unclear circumstances inside the ladies’ restroom of a pub in West Bengaluru in the early hours of Friday. Authorities are yet to confirm the cause of death. The deceased man from Bengaluru may have mistakenly entered the ladies' restroom, said the police. (iStock)

The deceased, identified as Megharaj, also known as Meghanand, was a resident of Ullal Main Road and hailed from Maddur in Mandya district, said a report by The Times of India. He was employed as a manager at Jana Small Finance Bank and leaves behind a wife and a six-month-old child.

According to initial police reports, Megharaj had gone to the 1522 Pub on Thursday night with three friends. The group was said to have consumed alcohol and had dinner at the venue.

Around midnight, the pub ceased service and the group paid their bill. At approximately 12:45 am, while preparing to leave, Megharaj reportedly began feeling unwell. He informed his friends and hurried to the washroom, the report said.

Police believe he may have mistakenly or out of urgency entered the ladies’ restroom, possibly due to the men’s washroom being occupied, and locked the door behind him.

When Megharaj did not return after several minutes, his friends, who had stepped outside, went back in to check. After a brief search, the staff reviewed CCTV footage, which revealed he had entered the ladies’ washroom.

The door was forced open, and Megharaj was found unconscious. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, the report stated.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) S Girish spoke to the publication and confirmed that forensic teams have examined the scene. His body has been sent for a post-mortem, and viscera samples have been collected for toxicology tests. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report is expected to determine the exact cause of death, the report added.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death at the Rajarajeshwarinagar Police Station following a complaint lodged by the victim’s brother, Vinay. Further investigation is ongoing.