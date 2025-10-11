Woman and two children found dead in Bengaluru in suspected murder-suicide: Report

A woman and her two young children were found dead in a suspected case of suicide and murder at their home in the Bagalagunte area of Bengaluru, police said on Friday. The tragic incident came to light on Thursday evening when neighbours alerted authorities after noticing that the family had been unresponsive for hours. Preliminary inquiries suggest a domestic dispute may have led to the tragedy in Bengaluru. (iStock)

The deceased have been identified as 27-year-old Vijayalakshmi and her two children, aged one and four. Originally from Raichur district, the family had been residing in Bengaluru, where Vijayalakshmi’s husband was employed at a local shopping mall. Preliminary inquiries suggest that a domestic dispute between the couple might have driven the young mother to take the drastic step, reported news agency PTI.

Investigating officers said all three were discovered hanging inside a room of their rented house. Early findings indicate that Vijayalakshmi may have strangled her children before ending her own life by hanging from the ceiling fan. Forensic teams and police personnel inspected the scene and sent the bodies for post mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Authorities have not found any suicide note so far, which leaves the motive behind the act unclear. Neighbours told police that the family had been living in the area for the past few years and had not shown any visible signs of distress recently.

Police from the Bagalagunte station have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation. Officials said they are questioning relatives and the husband to piece together the events that led to the incident, said the report.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

(With inputs from PTI)