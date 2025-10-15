'In this dire situation because past governments failed': Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Bengaluru infrastructure crisis

“We are in this dire situation because of past governments’ failure to act in time. This government has the opportunity to change this and act fast to fix decades of deteriorating infrastructure and garbage management,” she wrote.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Shaw said decades of inaction by successive governments have led to the city’s current state, and called on the present administration to move swiftly to reverse the damage.

Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has once again raised concerns over Bengaluru’s deteriorating infrastructure and poor garbage management, urging the government to take urgent corrective measures.

In another post, the Biocon chief demanded timely garbage clearance and road resurfacing, stressing that government ministers must hold civic authorities accountable.

“All I am seeking is garbage clearance and road resurfacing which ought to be done by the GBA. Government ministers need to hold them responsible and accountable for shoddy and slow work. Here government and citizens need to be on the same page. If garbage mafia is not doing their job, then we…” Shaw posted.

Her remarks once again reignited a debate on the state of Bengaluru’s civic governance, drawing responses from senior government leaders.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar responded to Shaw’s criticism by outlining the government’s ongoing efforts to improve urban infrastructure. He highlighted the creation of the East Bengaluru Corporation, aimed at decongesting traffic and improving road conditions in areas that house a large concentration of IT companies.

“In order to help IT companies, for better traffic and better roads, we made East Bengaluru Corporation,” Shivakumar told reporters.

Echoing a similar sentiment, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge defended the government’s work, saying infrastructure projects across Bengaluru were progressing rapidly.

“I am not sure which part of Bengaluru they have seen. As I have said, the work is in progress. We are growing at a rapid pace, and whatever is necessary for infrastructure improvement, we are doing it,” Kharge told ANI.

Shaw, who has been a long-time advocate for sustainable urban planning and better civic management in Bengaluru, has repeatedly called for greater accountability from both government agencies and contractors to ensure the city’s infrastructure keeps pace with its growth.

