Bengaluru becomes India’s first city to show live signal countdown on Mappls app

Sharing a video announcement on X (formerly Twitter), the Bengaluru Traffic Police wrote, “Bengaluru becomes India’s first city to show live signal countdowns on Mappls! Smarter signals, safer drives, calmer roads.”

In a first-of-its-kind move in India, Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has integrated real-time traffic signal countdowns into the Mappls navigation app, aiming to make city driving smoother, safer, and less stressful.

The video shared by Bengaluru traffic police explains that over 125 smart traffic signals across the city have already been connected to the system. With this integration, drivers can now view live signal timings up to 500 meters ahead, including how many seconds remain before a light turns red, amber, or green.

“Namaskara Bengaluru, your everyday drive through Bengaluru is about to get a lot smarter. Now, with the integration of signal timings with Mappls, you can see live traffic signal timings right on your map," the video explains.

The initiative, developed in collaboration with Mappls (MapmyIndia), allows commuters to plan their movement better, reduce sudden braking, and avoid unnecessary stops. The feature is designed to ease congestion, cut down on honking, and promote calmer, more responsible driving.

“We know uncertainty at signals can be stressful. This live timer helps you plan better, slow down safely, and avoid unnecessary stops. It means smoother rides, less honking, and more calm on our roads,” the video adds.

The traffic police said the move reflects their broader effort to leverage technology for smarter traffic management and a better commuting experience in India’s tech capital.

“We believe in making technology work for you, to ease congestion, help you make informed driving decisions, and build a smarter city together,” the officer concludes.

