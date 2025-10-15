Bengaluru property owners can now convert B-Khata to A-Khata online. Here’s how

The initiative was announced by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah , calling it one of the “biggest gifts” to B-Khata holders in the city.

Bengaluru property owners have a reason to celebrate as the Government of Karnataka has launched a streamlined process to convert B-Khata sites to A-Khata, along with issuing A-Khata for new eligible sites.

The process is designed to make legal ownership clearer, improve property valuation, and facilitate smoother real estate transactions. Flats are not eligible; the scheme applies only to individual plots.

How to apply for pplots up to 2,000 sqm Log in using Mobile & OTP at https://bbmp.karnataka.gov.in/BtoAKhata

Enter the EPID of your final B-Khata and fetch details.

Complete Aadhaar authentication of the site owner(s).

Confirm site location and road type in front of the site.

Both converted and unconverted sites are eligible.

Print the acknowledgement.

Site visit by city corporation officials for verification.

Pay the “Single Plot” approval fee, calculated at 5% of the guidance value, along with other applicable charges.

Upon eligibility verification, automatic Single Plot approval is issued, and A-Khata is granted.

(Also Read: '2.5 hrs to Bengaluru airport, 2.5 hrs to Delhi': Peak XV MD Rajan Anandan’s post sparks cry for traffic solutions)

For plots larger than 2,000 sqm Contact a registered architect or engineer and apply online at https://bpas.bbmp.gov.in

Upload required documents and CAD drawings.

Pay an initial scrutiny fee of ₹500.

Site inspection is conducted by officials.

Upon verification, payment of applicable fees is made, and Single Plot Approval Certificate along with A-Khata is issued.

(Also Read: 12 km in 2 hours: Bengaluru’s ORR traffic crawls for hours after bus breaks down in middle of road –video)