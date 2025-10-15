Bengaluru property owners can now convert B-Khata to A-Khata online. Here’s how
Karnataka government has introduced a streamlined process for converting B-Khata to A-Khata, enhancing property ownership clarity.
Updated on: Oct 15, 2025 11:57 AM IST
By Anagha Deshpande
Bengaluru property owners have a reason to celebrate as the Government of Karnataka has launched a streamlined process to convert B-Khata sites to A-Khata, along with issuing A-Khata for new eligible sites.
The initiative was announced by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, calling it one of the “biggest gifts” to B-Khata holders in the city.
The process is designed to make legal ownership clearer, improve property valuation, and facilitate smoother real estate transactions. Flats are not eligible; the scheme applies only to individual plots.
How to apply for pplots up to 2,000 sqm
Log in using Mobile & OTP at https://bbmp.karnataka.gov.in/BtoAKhata
Enter the EPID of your final B-Khata and fetch details.
Complete Aadhaar authentication of the site owner(s).
Confirm site location and road type in front of the site.
Both converted and unconverted sites are eligible.
Print the acknowledgement.
Site visit by city corporation officials for verification.
Pay the “Single Plot” approval fee, calculated at 5% of the guidance value, along with other applicable charges.
Upon eligibility verification, automatic Single Plot approval is issued, and A-Khata is granted.