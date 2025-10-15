Edit Profile
    '2.5 hrs to Bengaluru airport, 2.5 hrs to Delhi': Peak XV MD Rajan Anandan’s post sparks cry for traffic solutions

    Anandan's frustrations with Bengaluru's traffic ignited a mix of humor and serious proposals online. Suggestions ranged from Air-Taxis to Aerocity.

    Published on: Oct 15, 2025 8:01 AM IST
    By Anagha Deshpande
    Bengaluru’s notorious traffic jams have once again become the talk of the internet, this time, thanks to a post by Peak XV Partners’ Managing Director Rajan Anandan, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his travel ordeal.

    The post instantly went viral, sparking a flood of reactions and even ideas like air taxis.
    The post instantly went viral, sparking a flood of reactions and even ideas like air taxis.

    “2.5 hours to get to the Bangalore airport from the city. Flight time from Bangalore to Delhi is 2.5 hours,” Anandan posted, perfectly summing up the frustration of millions of Bengalureans battling the city’s gridlock.

    (Also Read: Bengaluru: Crawling ORR traffic on Marathahalli to Eco Space route since 3 pm. See routes to avoid)

    Check out his post here:

    The post instantly went viral, sparking a flood of witty reactions, frustration, and even entrepreneurial ideas.

    One user quipped, “Absolutely a point of thought. Perhaps Air-Taxis soon. Metro Rails might ease things a bit as well. However this post calls for subtle humour. ”

    Another user wrote a tongue-in-cheek response loaded with puns, “Peak Humour: Peak traffic analysis by Peak XV legend giving Peak success to thriving entrepreneurs, a Peak opportunity to build a Peak business model to minimize traffic agonies, giving everyone working in Bengaluru a Peak life for once. Now, that’s a Peak Bengaluru moment. Pun intended.”

    Some users took the chance to make creative suggestions, “We need a connecting flight from Jayanagar to T2.”

    “Bangalore Airport needs an Aerocity like Delhi Airport”

    Others, however, saw Anandan’s post as a rallying cry for real solutions.

    “We startups have to come together and solve this problem. Let’s make a task force and tackle Bengaluru’s traffic woes. I’m ready to give my time and effort pro bono, who else will join?” one user wrote.

    Meanwhile, others shared practical advice, and skepticism. “It’s never taken me more than 45 minutes to get from the airport to Koramangala. A bit of planning and timing your travel helps,” one Bengaluru resident replied.

    But Anandan’s frustration wasn’t misplaced, on Wednesday, a massive traffic jam along the Marathahalli to Ecospace stretch left commuters stranded for hours. Vehicles barely moved along the Outer Ring Road (ORR), with some calling it “unreal traffic.”

    A Reddit user wrote, “Extreme traffic from Marathahalli to Ecospace. Standstill. Unreal traffic jam today.” The post also advised others to delay their commute, “For all those thinking of leaving office and travelling from Marathahalli towards Silk Board, please leave after 6 pm after checking maps.”

    (Also Read: KSRTC introduces 2,500 extra buses for Deepavali travel from Bengaluru: Report)

