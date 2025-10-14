KSRTC introduces 2,500 extra buses for Deepavali travel from Bengaluru: Report

As the festive season of Deepavali approaches, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is gearing up for a surge in holiday travel by introducing 2,500 additional buses departing from Bengaluru. Various bus stations in Bengaluru will serve different routes, and South Western Railways will run special trains for festive travel.

ALSO READ | Uber driver allegedly abuses couple over luggage dispute in Bengaluru, post goes viral

These special services will run from October 17 to 20 to accommodate the outbound crowd, with return journeys scheduled between October 22 and 26, a report by The Times of India said. Passengers are encouraged to plan their travel early by booking tickets either at KSRTC reservation counters or online via www.ksrtc.karnataka.gov.in.

ALSO READ | Bomb threat to Karnataka CM, Deputy CM turns out to be a hoax; Hunt on for suspect from Tamil Nadu: Report

To manage the high volume of commuters, various city bus terminals will cater to different regions. Kempegowda Bus Station will dispatch buses to key destinations such as Dharmasthala, Mangaluru, Hubballi, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Hyderabad, Tirupati, and Vijayawada.

The Mysuru Road Bus Station will handle services heading towards Mysuru, Madikeri, and other areas in the Kodagu region. Meanwhile, the Shanthinagar TTMC will operate buses bound for popular cities in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, including Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, and Ernakulam, said the report.

ALSO READ | AI-powered cameras capture 87% of Bengaluru's traffic violations till July 2025: Report

Alongside KSRTC, the South Western Railways is also operating special trains to ease festive travel. Among the additional trains are the Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru-Kollam Express, KSR Bengaluru-Tuticorin Express, and Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru Junction Express.