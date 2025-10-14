Edit Profile
    Bomb threat to Karnataka CM, Deputy CM turns out to be a hoax; Hunt on for suspect from Tamil Nadu: Report

    Police are investigating a Tamil Nadu man accused of sending a fake bomb threat to Karnataka leaders. The email claimed explosives were planted at their homes.

    Published on: Oct 14, 2025 12:46 PM IST
    By HT News Desk, Bengaluru
    Police have launched an investigation to track down a man from Tamil Nadu accused of sending a fake bomb threat targeting Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

    Security measures were implemented at the CM and DCM's residences in Bengaluru, and after searches, the threat was deemed false.
    The alarming email, sent on October 11 to the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police, claimed that four RDX explosives and multiple IEDs had been planted at the residences of both top leaders, with plans to detonate them remotely, news agency PTI reported. The message came from the email ID aarna.ashwinshekher@outlook.com.

    Authorities in Tamil Nadu quickly alerted their counterparts in Karnataka, prompting immediate security action. Bengaluru police, along with the bomb squad, carried out thorough searches at both residences, the report said. After a detailed combing operation, the threat was deemed false.

    A case has been registered under sections related to criminal intimidation and spreading public mischief of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), a senior officer from Halasuru Gate police station confirmed.

    The email ID has reportedly been traced to an individual in Tamil Nadu, and efforts are underway to locate and arrest the sender, the report noted. According to officials, similar fake threats have been received in recent months, raising concerns over a possible pattern.

    To address this, a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to crack down on those misusing digital platforms to spread panic. Authorities are taking these threats seriously, even if they turn out to be hoaxes, said a senior officer, adding that the probe is ongoing.

    (With inputs from PTI)

