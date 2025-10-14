AI-powered cameras capture 87% of Bengaluru's traffic violations till July 2025: Report

Bengaluru’s roads are increasingly being monitored by cameras instead of traffic cops. Between January and July 2025, nearly 87 per cent of all traffic violations were recorded through contactless methods, according to data from the city’s ASTraM system.
Out of more than 3 million violations during this period, about 11,800 were captured daily by AI-powered cameras, while only around 1,500 cases were booked manually each day, said a report by The Times of India. The Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITeMS), which uses smart cameras, has taken over most of the enforcement duties.
Automated systems detect violations like riding without helmets (36 per cent), pillion riders without helmets (19 per cent), not wearing seat belts (16 per cent), and signal jumping (13 per cent). Manual fines were mostly for no-entry and wrong parking, said the report.
Joint Commissioner (Traffic) Karthik Reddy said better camera coverage and public awareness had led to more violations being reported. The city now has around 75 ITeMS cameras, the report noted. The ASTraM app, which lets users report violations and view traffic updates, has also helped, but not without issues.
Users complained that the app has bugs. It doesn’t work well on the outskirts, lacks features like uploading photos from the gallery, and gives no updates on reported cases.