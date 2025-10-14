AI-powered cameras capture 87% of Bengaluru's traffic violations till July 2025: Report

Bengaluru’s roads are increasingly being monitored by cameras instead of traffic cops. Between January and July 2025, nearly 87 per cent of all traffic violations were recorded through contactless methods, according to data from the city’s ASTraM system. With over 3 million recorded violations in 2025 in Bengaluru, the city aims to improve enforcement and public awareness while facing challenges with its reporting app and ongoing traffic issues. (Photo by Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

Out of more than 3 million violations during this period, about 11,800 were captured daily by AI-powered cameras, while only around 1,500 cases were booked manually each day, said a report by The Times of India. The Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITeMS), which uses smart cameras, has taken over most of the enforcement duties.

Automated systems detect violations like riding without helmets (36 per cent), pillion riders without helmets (19 per cent), not wearing seat belts (16 per cent), and signal jumping (13 per cent). Manual fines were mostly for no-entry and wrong parking, said the report.

Joint Commissioner (Traffic) Karthik Reddy said better camera coverage and public awareness had led to more violations being reported. The city now has around 75 ITeMS cameras, the report noted. The ASTraM app, which lets users report violations and view traffic updates, has also helped, but not without issues.

Users complained that the app has bugs. It doesn’t work well on the outskirts, lacks features like uploading photos from the gallery, and gives no updates on reported cases.

Reddy acknowledged the flaws but said stricter rules, like needing geo-tagged and time-stamped photos, were added to make reports legally valid.

So far, traffic police have collected ₹44 lakh in fines this year, with nearly half the violations cleared. But problems like illegal parking and one-way violations still remain a challenge.

As Bengaluru adds more vehicles every month, officials say the long-term fix is expanding public transport, especially Metro and bus services.