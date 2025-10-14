Renowned Kannada actor Raju Talikoti passes away at 62 due to heart attack: Report

Renowned Kannada theatre personality and comedian Raju Talikote breathed his last on Monday at a private hospital in Manipal, Udupi district, following a heart attack. He was 62. Raju Talikoti's contributions to the film industry and theatre were significant, leaving behind a legacy of memorable performances. His funeral is set for Tuesday in his hometown. (X)

ALSO READ | Special trains connecting Hubballi, Mangaluru, Bengaluru announced for Deepavali travel rush: Report

According to family sources, Talikote was in Udupi for a film shoot when he experienced chest pain late Sunday night, news agency PTI reported. He was rushed to the hospital, but despite medical efforts, he passed away the next evening.

ALSO READ | 17-year-old dies after jumping from school building in Bengaluru's Richards Town

His funeral is scheduled for Tuesday in his hometown, Chikka Sindagi, located in Sindagi taluk of Vijayapura district, the report added.

Talikote was a celebrated figure in north Karnataka's theatre circuit and had left a lasting impression with his comic timing in plays and films. Among his notable works was the play Kaliyugada Kuduka, which earned him wide acclaim.

ALSO READ | ' ₹45,000 for house help’: Russian woman compares her cost of living in Bengaluru to European cities

Condolences poured in from across the state. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, in a message on social media platform X, expressed his sorrow over the actor’s demise, calling it a significant loss to the Kannada film industry.