    Renowned Kannada actor Raju Talikoti passes away at 62 due to heart attack: Report

    Raju Talikoti, renowned Kannada actor and comedian, passed away at 62 due to a heart attack, marking a significant loss for the film industry.

    Published on: Oct 14, 2025 10:47 AM IST
    By HT News Desk, Bengaluru
    Renowned Kannada theatre personality and comedian Raju Talikote breathed his last on Monday at a private hospital in Manipal, Udupi district, following a heart attack. He was 62.

    Raju Talikoti's contributions to the film industry and theatre were significant, leaving behind a legacy of memorable performances. His funeral is set for Tuesday in his hometown. (X)
    Raju Talikoti's contributions to the film industry and theatre were significant, leaving behind a legacy of memorable performances. His funeral is set for Tuesday in his hometown. (X)

    According to family sources, Talikote was in Udupi for a film shoot when he experienced chest pain late Sunday night, news agency PTI reported. He was rushed to the hospital, but despite medical efforts, he passed away the next evening.

    His funeral is scheduled for Tuesday in his hometown, Chikka Sindagi, located in Sindagi taluk of Vijayapura district, the report added.

    Talikote was a celebrated figure in north Karnataka's theatre circuit and had left a lasting impression with his comic timing in plays and films. Among his notable works was the play Kaliyugada Kuduka, which earned him wide acclaim.

    Condolences poured in from across the state. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, in a message on social media platform X, expressed his sorrow over the actor’s demise, calling it a significant loss to the Kannada film industry.

    “The renowned theatre actor, comedian, and director of Dharwad Rangayana, Raju Talikoti, has passed away due to a heart attack, which is an extremely sorrowful event. Having acted in numerous Kannada films and gained popularity, Raju Talikoti's demise is a great loss to the Kannada film industry. I pray that God grants peace to Raju Talikoti's soul and gives strength to his family to bear this pain,” he wrote.

    (With inputs from PTI)

