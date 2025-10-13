' 45,000 for house help’: Russian woman compares her cost of living in Bengaluru to European cities

A Russian woman living in Bengaluru has sparked widespread discussion after sharing a detailed breakdown of her living expenses in the city, comparing it to the cost of living in parts of Europe. The woman, identified as Yulia Aslamova, posted a video on Instagram, accompanied by a lengthy caption reflecting on her decade-long experience in India’s tech capital. A Russian woman living in Bengaluru reflected that the city’s cost of living has climbed sharply, rivaling major European cities.(LinkedIn/Yulia Aslamova)

“Well, 11 years ago, when I came to Bengaluru for my work project, everything was very reasonable for me,” she wrote. “Maybe because my own country’s currency was super strong, and I was dividing all prices by half. I still remember the lovely 2 BHK (semi-furnished but new, fresh) in a gated community around HSR with all facilities could be rented for ₹25k. And the Meeru cabs to the airport were around ₹700.”

She added that today, the city’s cost of living “could be easily compared to several places in Europe like Spain, Portugal, Greece or Cyprus, and my own hometown – Saint Petersburg, Russia.”

She further explained, “The bare minimum for a family of three to live decently okay in Bengaluru is nothing less than ₹2.5 lakh. I heard that the cost of living in Gurgaon and Mumbai is even higher. And also I do not complain, as I strongly believe – work harder and party harder. I love making money, spending it, buying more life in my life, experiencing life and growing further. And I’m super thankful to the universe that I’m living in India in 2025, the country with endless opportunities.”

Breaking down the bills

In her video, Aslamova listed her family’s monthly expenses as follows: Rent ₹1,25,000, School ₹30,000, Food and household ₹75,000, House help ₹45,000, Health and fitness ₹30,000, and Petrol ₹5,000.

Speaking to HT.com, she clarified that the ₹45,000 figure for domestic help includes payment for multiple staff members.

Mixed reactions online

The clip has garnered nearly 3 lakh views, with social media users sharing mixed opinions. One user commented, “House help ₹45,000? You are actually overpaying and that will be a problem for locals.” Another said, “Living in Bengaluru for 20+ years, I have never spent even half of what’s quoted here in a single month.”

Others supported her observations, with one writing, “Yes, that’s true. While the cost of living in Gurgaon is comparable to or even higher than Bengaluru, one significant advantage is the superior road infrastructure.” Another user remarked, “That is indeed comparable and sometimes even more expensive than what we pay here in The Netherlands.”