    Special trains connecting Hubballi, Mangaluru, Bengaluru announced for Deepavali travel rush: Report

    To manage the Deepavali travel rush, Railways has introduced special trains connecting Hubballi, Mangaluru, and Bengaluru.

    Published on: Oct 14, 2025 10:40 AM IST
    By HT News Desk, Bengaluru
    To accommodate the festive travel surge during Deepavali, the Railways has announced a series of special trains connecting Hubballi, Mangaluru, and Bengaluru.

    Train 07353 departs Hubballi on October 17, while Train 06229 leaves Yeshwantpur Junction in Bengaluru on October 19. (PTI)
    Train 07353 departs Hubballi on October 17, while Train 06229 leaves Yeshwantpur Junction in Bengaluru on October 19. (PTI)

    One such service, Train number 07353, will depart Hubballi Junction at 4:00 pm on October 17, making its way to Mangaluru Junction by 11:15 am the next day, a report by The Hindu said. In the return direction, Train number 07354 will set off from Mangaluru Junction at 2:35 pm on October 18, arriving at Yeshwantpur Junction in Bengaluru by 11:15 pm that same night.

    Another set of special services includes Train number 06229, which will leave Yeshwantpur Junction just after midnight at 12:15 am on October 19, reaching Mangaluru Junction by 11:15 am later that morning, the report said. Meanwhile, Train number 06230 will begin its journey from Mangaluru Junction at 2:35 pm on the same day and reach Bengaluru Cantonment by 12:30 am on October 20.

    Each of these trains will feature a mix of accommodations: one first class AC coach, one AC two-tier, two AC three-tier coaches, ten sleeper class coaches, four general second class coaches, and two second class luggage-cum-brake vans, according to a release from Southern Railway, said the report.

    News/Cities/Bengaluru News/Special Trains Connecting Hubballi, Mangaluru, Bengaluru Announced For Deepavali Travel Rush: Report
