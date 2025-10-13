NCB uncovers ₹50 crore international drug network in Bengaluru; Sri Lankan among 3 arrested: Report

In a major breakthrough, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has dismantled a transnational drug syndicate operating in Bengaluru and seized a staggering ₹50 crore worth of high-grade narcotics, including hydroponic marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms. Authorities in Bengaluru seized 45.4 kg of hydroponic cannabis and 6 kg of psychedelic mushrooms hidden in vacuum-sealed food tins at the airport. (Representational Image)

Acting on a tip-off about a drug network smuggling premium-grade hydroponic cannabis into India from Thailand, NCB teams laid a trap at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), said a report by The Hindu. On October 9, officials intercepted two individuals who had just landed from Colombo, Sri Lanka. Their baggage, upon inspection, yielded 31.4 kilograms of hydro ganja and 4 kilograms of psilocybin mushrooms, a hallucinogenic substance commonly known as "magic mushrooms."

Following intense interrogation, officials tracked down the alleged mastermind, a Sri Lankan national, who arrived on a later flight the same day. His luggage contained an additional 14 kilograms of hydro ganja and 2 kilograms of psilocybin mushrooms.

In total, 45.4 kg of hydroponic cannabis and 6 kg of magic mushrooms were confiscated, said the report. The contraband was cleverly hidden inside nearly 250 vacuum-sealed food tins, designed to pass undetected through airport security.

Officials revealed that hydro ganja, cannabis grown in controlled, indoor hydroponic setups, is in high demand among affluent partygoers due to its strong psychoactive effects. This strain can contain up to 25 per cent THC, compared to just 5 per cent in locally grown varieties, said a senior NCB officer to the publication. Its street value can go as high as ₹80 lakh per kilogram, he added.

The smuggling route reportedly involves indirect flights through cities like Colombo, Dubai, or Kathmandu, to avoid heightened scrutiny on direct arrivals from Bangkok.

The NCB is currently pursuing leads to identify other operatives in this well-organised trafficking ring.