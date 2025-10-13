Frustrated by potholes, Bengaluru man stages solo protest by sitting in middle of busy road

In a dramatic display of frustration over civic apathy, a man staged a one-man protest by sitting in the middle of a busy road in Munnekollal, Bengaluru, highlighting the dangerous potholes that continue to plague the area. The silent demonstration by the Bengaluru man drew attention from commuters, sparking discussions on poor road conditions and demands for civic action. (Reddit)

ALSO READ | Bengaluru residents hold ‘pothole pooja’ to protest dangerous road conditions. Watch

The unusual protest caught the attention of commuters and passers-by, many of whom stopped to capture photos and videos of the scene. The man, whose identity is yet to be confirmed, reportedly sat silently on the pothole-ridden stretch as vehicles carefully navigated around him.

According to a viral Reddit post that first brought the incident to light, the protest was aimed at drawing attention to the craters and uneven patches on the road, which have become hazardous for motorists and pedestrians alike.

ALSO READ | '1 hour 45 mins from Bellandur to Bengaluru Airport': Mohandas Pai reacts to commute story

“A man sat in the middle of busy road in Munnekollal for protesting against dangerous potholes,” said a user who witnessed the protest.

Netizens praised the man’s peaceful approach to protest, with many echoing similar frustrations about road conditions across the city. Several users replied, with one saying, “How will this stop Siddaramaiah from dividing people based on caste. If anything stops that, he would care.”

ALSO READ | Bengaluru road overhaul: 13,000 potholes fixed, ₹1,100 crore set aside, says DK Shivakumar

“Next time you pass him, give him a handshake!” another posted.

“i have lived at this place for 3 years. I know whole Bangalore has pothole problem but my god, this place is like something else,” one more commented stated.

Despite Bengaluru's reputation as a tech hub, poor road maintenance remains a recurring issue, especially during and after the monsoon. Civic groups have often criticized the lack of accountability and transparency in road repair works.