Bengaluru’s new city corporations get interim budget of ₹7,977 crore, but funds remain tight: Report

As Bengaluru undergoes a major urban governance shift, the newly formed Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has unveiled an interim budget projection of ₹7,977.8 crore for the five city corporations. This estimate, covering the period from September 2025 to March 2026, is intended to keep civic services running until each corporation finalizes its individual budget. East Bengaluru received the largest allocation, and generating fresh revenue is a priority for the corporation chiefs. (X/@KiranKS)

Though the total receipts and payments are nearly balanced, with just ₹5.1 crore left as the closing balance, officials stressed this is only a guideline, said a report by The Times of India. East Bengaluru received the highest allocation at ₹1,766 crore, while the South got ₹1,423.2 crore. The remaining went to West ( ₹1,710.6 crore), North ( ₹1,599.6 crore), and Central ( ₹1,478.4 crore).

The bulk of the outlay is earmarked for public works ( ₹2,497.8 crore), town planning ( ₹2,071.9 crore), and waste management ( ₹403.4 crore), said the report. Yet, these corporations have limited wiggle room. Legacy projects, approved under the now-defunct BBMP or the state government, cannot be altered. Many of these projects come with pending bills that the new corporations must clear.

To assist during this administrative transition, GBA reallocated ₹613 crore from BBMP’s accounts, the report said. This is not fresh funding, but a redistribution: West received ₹156 crore, followed by South ( ₹123 crore), Central ( ₹116 crore), North ( ₹110 crore), and East ( ₹108 crore).

With most funds tied up in salaries and maintenance, corporation chiefs said generating fresh revenue is now their top priority. Officials need flexibility to respond to citizens' needs, be it footpaths, streetlights, or parks, said North commissioner Pommala Sunil, according to the publication.

South commissioner Ramesh KN also echoed the sentiment and said revenue is still unpredictable. Their goal is simple, and it is to ensure better roads and basic amenities, but it starts with strengthening their financial base, said Ramesh.