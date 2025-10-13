Bengaluru businessman slapped, assaulted by cab driver after airport pickup over toll route dispute: Report

A Bengaluru-based businessman faced a violent outburst from a cab driver after questioning an unexpected route change meant to bypass a toll. The driver, identified as Mujahid Ali Mujeeb, also known as Mujahid Pasha (36), was arrested by Chikkajala police following the incident. The incident raises concerns about passenger safety and driver accountability in the ride-hailing industry in Bengaluru. (Representative photo)

The complainant, 39-year-old Bharath Ramarao from Mysuru Road, had just landed at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) from Delhi on October 9, arriving slightly ahead of schedule, a report by The Times of India said. After his flight landed, he contacted the cab driver assigned to him as part of his pre-booked travel package.

Mujahid arrived around 2:50 pm and picked up Bharath. However, instead of taking the usual toll road, the driver diverted to an alternate route through Shettigere Road. Bharath, who had already paid for the toll as part of his booking, confronted the driver about the detour.

According to Bharath, this led to a heated exchange. He became aggressive the moment the passenger questioned him. Feeling unsafe, Bharath asked the driver to stop and exited the vehicle. As he attempted to take a photo of the cab for reference, Mujahid allegedly slapped him and continued the assault during the verbal altercation, said the report.

Though several bystanders witnessed the incident, none intervened. Bharath managed to contact the police emergency helpline (112), but by the time officers arrived, the driver had fled the scene.

With details provided by the victim, police tracked down and arrested Mujahid by 10 pm the same evening. He was later granted bail.

While the driver claimed he was verbally abused by the passenger for avoiding the toll, police emphasized that physical assault cannot be justified. Regardless of the provocation, taking the law into one’s own hands is unacceptable, said a senior officer according to the publication.

Mujahid now faces charges under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including those for causing hurt, wrongful restraint, intimidation, and provocation leading to a breach of peace.