Metro services on Bengaluru’s Yellow Line disrupted for nearly 3 hours due to technical glitch

Metro train services on Bengaluru’s Yellow Line were disrupted for almost three hours on Sunday morning following a technical glitch in one of the trains, according to a statement from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). The Yellow Line, a 19.143-km elevated corridor connecting RV Road in Jayanagar to Bommasandra via Electronic City. (X/@WF_Watcher)

The issue began around 10:15 am, leading to a reduced train frequency, with services operating at intervals of 25 minutes. "Dear passengers, due to a technical glitch in a train, trains are running with a delay on the yellow line from 10:15 hrs with a headway of 25 min. Travelling public are requested to note and co-operate please," the BMRCL said in a post on X.

Normal operations resumed at 1:58 pm, nearly three hours after the problem was first reported. “Dear all, normalcy on the YELLOW line is restored from 13.58 hrs and are running as per schedule. The public may kindly note the same and utilize the metro service,” a separate post followed.