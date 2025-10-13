Edit Profile
    Metro services on Bengaluru’s Yellow Line disrupted for nearly 3 hours due to technical glitch

    The Yellow Line of Bengaluru's Metro, connecting RV Road to Bommasandra, saw a three-hour disruption on Sunday due to a technical glitch.

    Published on: Oct 13, 2025 10:08 AM IST
    By Yamini C S, Bengaluru
    Metro train services on Bengaluru’s Yellow Line were disrupted for almost three hours on Sunday morning following a technical glitch in one of the trains, according to a statement from the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

    The Yellow Line, a 19.143-km elevated corridor connecting RV Road in Jayanagar to Bommasandra via Electronic City. (X/@WF_Watcher)
    ALSO READ | Bengaluru Yellow Line Metro gets 5th trainset, frequency to improve to 15 mins: Report

    The issue began around 10:15 am, leading to a reduced train frequency, with services operating at intervals of 25 minutes. "Dear passengers, due to a technical glitch in a train, trains are running with a delay on the yellow line from 10:15 hrs with a headway of 25 min. Travelling public are requested to note and co-operate please," the BMRCL said in a post on X.

    ALSO READ | Bengaluru's Infosys Metro Station faces backlash over 500 parking fine: 'What's the point?'

    Normal operations resumed at 1:58 pm, nearly three hours after the problem was first reported. “Dear all, normalcy on the YELLOW line is restored from 13.58 hrs and are running as per schedule. The public may kindly note the same and utilize the metro service,” a separate post followed.

    ALSO READ | Bengaluru's Yellow Line metro brings relief to South, reduces peak hour traffic by 30%: Report

    The near 19-kilometre Yellow Line, connecting RV Road to Bommasandra, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 10 and opened for commercial service the next day. This line integrates southern Bengaluru, including key areas like Electronics City, into the metro network. Notably, each train on the Yellow Line is equipped with Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) technology, allowing for driverless operations, a first for Namma Metro.

    In a separate incident recently, metro services on Bengaluru’s Green Line were briefly disrupted earlier this month after a man jumped onto the tracks at Majestic station. He was quickly rescued by staff and taken to a hospital for treatment.

    © 2025 HindustanTimes