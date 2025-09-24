Bengaluru's Infosys Metro Station faces backlash over 500 parking fine: 'What's the point?'

Bengaluru's newly inaugurated Infosys Foundation Konappana Agrahara Metro Station has come under scrutiny after commuters were fined ₹500 for parking two-wheelers without prior notice. The station, located in the city's tech hub, serves as a crucial node on the Yellow Line, which was launched on August 10.(X/@smsyed994)

The station, located in the city's tech hub, serves as a crucial node on the Yellow Line, which was launched on August 10.

The Yellow Line, stretching 19.1 km from RV Road to Bommasandra, connects 16 stations and aims to alleviate traffic congestion in southern Bengaluru. The line is fully elevated and features modern amenities, including platform screen doors and improved accessibility for differently-abled passengers.

The Infosys Foundation Konappana Agrahara station, funded by the Infosys Foundation, is among the most advanced on the line, boasting a sleek, modern design and state-of-the-art facilities.

Despite these advancements, the recent parking fines have raised concerns among commuters. A Bengaluru resident expressed frustration on social media, questioning the rationale behind imposing hefty fines without adequate signage:

“What’s the point of opening a huge metro station when you are penalizing the public for a two-wheeler parking without any notice? So many people are turning back just because of this stupid notice.”

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) has yet to address the issue publicly. Commuters are urging the authorities to provide clear signage and consider alternative parking solutions to prevent further inconvenience.

Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

