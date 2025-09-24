Newlywed woman in Bengaluru alleges husband is impotent, demands 2 crore

A domestic dispute in Bengaluru has spiralled into a criminal case after a man accused his wife of harassment, assault, and defamation over allegations of impotency. The man then approached the police, leading to a case being registered against his wife.(Shutterstock/Representational Image)

The 35-year-old complainant, a resident of Govindarajnagar, married his 29-year-old wife on May 5 this year. Soon after their wedding, the couple began living together at Saptagiri Palace in the city.

According to his First Information Report (FIR), trouble began three months into the marriage when his wife suspected that he was impotent as the couple had not consummated their relationship. She allegedly pressured him to undergo a medical check-up, NDTV reported.

Doctors, however, certified that he was physically capable of sexual activity, attributing the delay to mental stress, the man claimed in his statement, the report further added.

Despite this, the dispute intensified. The complainant alleged that his wife demanded ₹2 crore as “compensation” for his inability to fulfil marital obligations. Matters worsened on August 17, when his wife and her relatives allegedly stormed into his Govindarajnagar home and assaulted him and his family members.

The man then approached the police, leading to a case being registered against his wife and her relatives at the Govindarajnagar Police Station on charges of assault and harassment.

In a video message, the complainant further claimed that his wife is associated with the media wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and urged the party to intervene and support him.

