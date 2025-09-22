Woman and lover partially tonsured near Bengaluru in public in brutal moral policing: Report

In a disturbing incident in Indiranagar layout, Kanakapura, near Bengaluru, a woman and a man were reportedly attacked in public by a group of her own relatives on Saturday in what appears to be a case of moral policing. The group allegedly beat the pair and partially shaved their heads before a crowd, drawing strong condemnation from locals and swift action from the police. The woman, who is a mother, had been married for 15 years but had recently separated from her husband after he learned of her relationship with a fisherman from a different community.(PTI)

Authorities arrived quickly at the scene and managed to de-escalate the situation, stated a report by The Hindu. Out of seven individuals believed to be involved, five have been taken into custody and charged under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to police sources, the woman, who is a mother, had been married for 15 years but had recently separated from her husband. The split reportedly came after her husband learned of her relationship with a fisherman from a different community, the report said.

Tensions escalated on Friday when the woman’s relatives allegedly discovered her at the fisherman’s residence. Acting on their own, they are said to have dragged both individuals out onto the street, assaulted them using slippers, and then publicly humiliated them by partially tonsuring their heads, the report added.

Following the attack, the police registered two separate cases and launched an investigation. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention, while the woman was later shifted to a rehabilitation centre for counselling support.

Law enforcement also recorded statements from the victims and questioned female members of the family involved in the incident. In an effort to prevent any further communal or familial unrest, additional police personnel were deployed in the area. A peace meeting was also held, bringing together the affected families and community elders to restore calm, the report further stated.