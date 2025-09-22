‘28 dogs, 1 big heart’: Woman strolls with 28 Golden Retrievers in Bengaluru, wins hearts

A video from Bengaluru has gone viral, showing a woman walking with 28 Golden Retrievers in RT Nagar. The clip, originally shared on Instagram by user @xploreraa, was filmed by another woman who spotted the extraordinary scene. A Bengaluru woman walking 28 golden retrievers went viral.(Instagram/xploreraa)

In the voiceover of the video, the woman recording is heard saying, “We saw a lady in RT Nagar, Bengaluru, walking with 28 Golden Retrievers, all matching, all happy. She looked so peaceful, smiling with her furry family. In today’s life, loyal friends are rare, but sometimes love and loyalty comes on four legs.”

The post carried the caption, “28 dogs, 1 big heart Meet the dog lover aunty of RT Nagar, Bengaluru.” Within six days, the video has crossed more than 7 lakh views and has sparked a flood of heartwarming comments.

Social media identifies the woman

Many viewers recognised the lady with the retrievers. One user wrote, “She's Mrs Sangeetha Malhotra from RT Nagar, Blore. She is an amazing extraordinary soul.”

Others highlighted her unique way of life. “Some people flex cars… aunty flexes retrievers,” said one comment. Another added, “I am from Bengaluru. She has customised her Innova car for the dogs. I love her.”

One user noted, “She stopped talking many years back. Even if you speak, she does not react. Earlier she had three retrievers, now it is 28.”

Others spoke with affection about seeing her over the years. “I grew up watching these doggos grow every year—it is truly one of the purest forms of love,” wrote a local resident. Another added, “I have been seeing these dogs and this lady since I was a kid. She is such a nice person.”

