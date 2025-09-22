BJP to lead state-wide protest on September 24 amid Bengaluru's bad roads, crumbling infrastructure: Report

Bengaluru's bad roads have led the BJP to announce a state-wide protest on September 24, with plans to block roads across all 224 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka. State BJP President B Y Vijayendra made the announcement on Sunday to rally against what the party called the alarming state of the roads, particularly in Bengaluru, citing widespread public dissatisfaction over crumbling road infrastructure. State President B Y Vijayendra highlighted public frustration over potholes, in Bengaluru, as citizens demand immediate repairs. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo)

The Congress-led Karnataka government is under growing pressure from citizens and civic voices over the worsening condition of roads, many of which are riddled with potholes. Responding to the backlash, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently issued a one-month deadline to repair and restore damaged roads across the state.

Amid this backdrop, Vijayendra said the BJP would stage a one-hour ‘rasta roko’ protest starting at 11 am across the state, including in major cities such as Bengaluru, Shivamogga, Vijayapura, and Kalaburagi, according to news agency PTI. People are deeply frustrated with the poor state of roads, and our protest will reflect that anger, he told reporters.

“We have given a call that on September 24 party workers will stage a protest against the condition of roads filled with potholes in all the 224 Assembly constituencies of the state. It is across the state, whether it is Bengaluru, Shivamogga, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi,” he said, as quoted by the agency.

The demand for immediate road repairs has also come from key members of the business community. Industry figures like former Infosys CFO TV Mohandas Pai and Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw have publicly urged the state government to act swiftly.

Meanwhile, the city's crumbling infrastructure has started impacting business operations. Blackbuck, a leading logistics tech company, recently announced its decision to relocate from its office in Bellandur, located on the Outer Ring Road, citing severe traffic congestion and poor road conditions.

(With inputs from PTI)