Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar calls criticism on Bengaluru's potholes ‘politically motivated’: Report

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has pushed back against growing criticism of pothole-ridden roads in Bengaluru, claiming the issue is being deliberately amplified to tarnish the Congress-led government in the state. Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar cited nationwide road damage and urged industrialists to address complaints to the central government.(PTI)

Shivakumar dismissed the focus on Bengaluru’s pothole problem as unfair and politically motivated. He argued that road damage is a nationwide issue, pointing out that even his own neighbourhood in Delhi has numerous potholes in a short stretch, according to a report by the Deccan Herald.

He added that cities like Mumbai face similar challenges, but only Bengaluru is being targeted, which he believes is due to media attention and an attempt to discredit the Congress-led state government.

Responding to concerns raised by industrialists about deteriorating road conditions, the Deputy CM suggested they direct their complaints to the central government. He questioned the Union Government's fund allocation for Bengaluru’s infrastructure despite the fact that Karnataka ranks second in tax contributions to the Centre.

He also pointed out that during the UPA regime, Karnataka received substantial funding under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM), which focused on upgrading urban infrastructure. That support vanished after the BJP came to power at the Centre, he claimed.

Taking stock of the current situation, Shivakumar, who also oversees Bengaluru’s urban development, said the state has launched a mobile app to report potholes and fast-track repairs. He reaffirmed that he has already set a timeline to address these issues, and the Chief Minister has approved additional funds. We are fully committed to improving the city’s roads, he said.

When asked about Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh’s call for Bengaluru-based firms to shift operations to his state, Shivakumar responded diplomatically, saying that Andhra Pradesh is part of India and that Lokesh is entitled to his views.